Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Greeted at XX-Rated Burlesque Show by Chants of 'Green New Deal!'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal proposal were welcomed at a celebration over the weekend.

PEOPLE confirms the congresswoman was at McKittrick Hotel’s Club Car for the late night XX-rated burlesque show “Bartschland Follies” with her boyfriend Riley Roberts on Friday evening.

After her arrival, Ocasio-Cortez, 29, was greeted by crowds cheering “Green New Deal!” and “AOC!”

“You are all beautiful,” she told the audience and show’s cast when she was invited up on stage.

Ocasio-Cortez took photos with drag queens and LGBT icons, including Murray Hill, who posted a photo of the pair with the caption, “The inspiring and formidable @ocasio2018 attended the @bartschland Follies show @themckittrick last night in NYC. She brought hope to the room and showed us 🇺🇸 future! Her choice words, ‘Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted.’ “

The Green New Deal was first introduced by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts on Feb. 7. The goals of the Green New Deal are achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, creating jobs, providing for a just transition and securing clean air and water, Vox explains.

Ocasio-Cortez and Markey hope their legislation leads to a resolution “guaranteeing a job with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and disability leave, paid vacations, and retirement security to all people of the United States.”

In late February, Ivanka Trump dismissed Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal, to which the representative responded with a viral tweet: “As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live. A living wage isn’t a gift. it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create.”

One of the most progressive members of the House, Ocasio-Cortez has been a vocal LBGTQ ally and is currently co-sponsoring the Equality Act, which would prohibit “discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” in federally funded accommodations, education and housing.

Supporting LGBT entertainers is nothing new for Ocasio-Cortez.

In April, the representative also welcomed Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk to tour on Capitol Hill.