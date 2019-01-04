A day before she was booed by some of her new Republican colleagues in Congress this, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew light-hearted defenses from many on social media after a Twitter user reportedly tried to demean her with an old clip of her dancing in college.

“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is” an anonymous account posted on Wednesday alongside a snippet of Ocasio-Cortez dancing on the roof of a building, according to CNN.

(The original tweet has since been removed.)

In actuality, the footage was from a larger video put together by Boston University students in 2010, CNN reports. Ocasio-Cortez graduated from there in 2011.

The BU video was an homage to a then-viral video setting scenes from several classic ’80s films to the song “Lisztomania,” according to a description of the project from the university.

As the dancing video recirculated on Twitter, users called it what it was instead of how it had been initially — trollingly — labeled.

Characteristic responses included: “Does anyone have a video from my past that inadvertently makes me look effortlessly cool that they would like to release, to own me,” and, “Now she’s totally done for. Newly unearthed video reveals that when @AOC was in college, she was … adorable.”

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez was met with some audible reaction from Republicans on the House floor as she voted to elect Rep. Nancy Pelosi as the new speaker.

New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro described the moment as gentle and playful booing from Republicans. The Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet, called it groaning.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly responded on Twitter, as she often does to detractors and supporters alike.

“Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me,” she wrote. “Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas.” At the end she added an emoji of a hair flip.

At 29, Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest member of Congress and has rocketed to national prominence in recent months.

A democratic socialist, she upended predictions last year by toppling then-Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary in New York City, going on to win her election with ease.