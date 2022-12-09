Alexandra Pelosi Says Dad's Wounds Are 'Healing' After Hammer Attack — But Emotional Scars Remain

Paul Pelosi is now recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture and "getting better every day," Alexandra told CBS Sunday Morning's John Dickerson in a new interview

Published on December 9, 2022 05:03 PM
Alexandra Pelosi arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the new HBO series 'Vice' at the Time Warner Center in New York City on April 2, 2013. Hbo Vice Premiere, New York, United States - 02 Apr 2013
Alexandra Pelosi . Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

While Paul Pelosi's physical scars are healing weeks after he was attacked with a hammer in his San Francisco home, the emotional scars may take some more time.

That's according to Alexandra Pelosi, the documentary filmmaker daughter of Paul and Nancy Pelosi, who opened up about her father's recovery in a forthcoming interview with John Dickerson soon to air on CBS Sunday Morning.

In October, Paul was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by an intruder who allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. He reportedly attempted to tie Paul up "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault and his alleged attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, has since been charged with numerous offenses including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Paul is now recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture and "getting better every day," Alexandra told Dickerson.

"The scars are healing," she said. "I mean, he looks like Frankenstein. The scars are healing. but I think the emotional scars, I don't know if those ever heal."

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

The impact of the attack extends to other members of the family, too.

"I haven't slept since the night my father was attacked," said Alexandra — whose forthcoming documentary, Pelosi in the House, follows her mom's career and response to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots and will soon air on HBO.

Elsewhere in the interview, Alexandra touched on the rhetoric and conspiracy theories surrounding the attack, which have been voiced by everyone from former President Donald Trump to new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

"I don't care who you are and who you vote for. Nobody should think it is funny that an 82-year-old man got attacked in the middle of the night," Alexandra told Dickerson. "And yet, like, a sitting governor and a wannabe governor and members of Congress were laughing about it."

Paul recently made his first public appearance since the attack, attending the 45th Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month, where he received a standing ovation from an audience including President Joe Biden.

On Nov. 17, just over two weeks after the attack, Nancy announced that she would be stepping down as the Democratic House leader, shortly after the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which had been controlled by Democrats for the past four years.

The interview on CBS Sunday Morning will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9:00 AM, ET on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

