Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Says People in D.C. Keep Mistaking Her for an Intern

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is apparently showing her age on Capitol Hill.

The 29-year-old Democratic Socialist, who made history last week when she became the youngest person ever elected to Congress, tweeted on Wednesday that during her first visit to the Hill since the midterms, no one knew who she was.

“People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez, who was elected to the House of Representatives as a Democrat from New York, adding the face-palm emoji.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In response, the Conservative Review tweeted some sass at her: “Here, this should help you find your way around,” along with a link to the Monopoly for Millennials board game.

Ocasio-Cortez easily defeated her Republican opponent Anthony Pappas last week, winning her district with 78 percent of the vote and ousting New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik — who was elected to Congress at 30 — as the youngest member in the body.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ocasio-Cortez was long expected to become her district’s next House representative after defeating 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in a monumental upset in June.

The former waitress is facing another problem as a result of her new career. She told The New York Times that while she saved money and planned ahead with her partner, she was still concerned about affording housing in Washington, D.C.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.”

“We’re kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day, but I’ve really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January,” she added.