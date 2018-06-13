Alec Baldwin Claims Melania 'Loves' His Donald Trump Impression, and Must Know Her Husband Is a 'Weird Guy'

Alec Baldwin is doubling down on his claim that Melania Trump is a big fan of his Donald Trump impression. But the first lady’s spokesperson is not having any of it.

In an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, Baldwin, 60, said he’s heard from more than one person that Mrs. Trump, 48, “loves” his frequent lampooning of the president on Saturday Night Live.

“More than one person, now a second person has come to us and said, ‘Yeah, it’s true,’ ” Baldwin said. “She watched SNL. She watched it online and she laughed and she said ‘That’s him. That’s him!’ ”

But Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, shot down Baldwin’s claim as another attempt to “make himself relevant.”

“As I said back in November when he first said this, that is not true, which is why Mr. Baldwin has no actual names to corroborate his bizarre assertion,” Grisham tells PEOPLE. “I give him credit for trying though, eight months later and he’s still trying make himself relevant by using her name.”

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, and Melania Trump Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Baldwin says he’s heard otherwise from “two very powerful people in Washington.” And in his mind, it makes sense that the first lady would enjoy a good dig at her husband.

“How could it be otherwise?” Baldwin said. “His wife must be — my wife is on to me more than anybody, no one gives it to me like my wife. She gives it to me, she kicks me in the balls like you wouldn’t believe.”

He added that the first lady “must know what a maniac [Trump] is and what a weird guy he is.”

SNL‘s Cecily Strong told Andy Cohen in February that she’s also heard that the first lady “likes the show and likes Alec doing Trump.”

Baldwin first called Mrs. Trump a fan on The Brian Lehrer Show last November, saying her husband was “horrified and beside himself” that she liked the impression.

“Someone told me, who is friends with someone in the White House, or formerly in the White House, that Melania Trump loves SNL and she loves my impersonation,” Baldwin said at the time.

Grisham also denied Baldwin’s claim then.

Baldwin, who’s been an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his presidency, won an Emmy for his portrayal of the president on SNL.

He also told Stern on Tuesday that he would win if he ran for president against Trump in 2020.

“Hands down, I would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign,” Baldwin said.

The actor added that he isn’t really planning to run, but he is optimistic that a “great” politician will take office in 2020.