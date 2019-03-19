Princeton University economics professor Alan Krueger, who served under both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, died last weekend from suicide, PEOPLE confirms. He was 58.

In a statement provided by Princeton, Krueger’s family remembered him as a “beloved husband, father, son [and] brother,” as well as noting his contributions to the university where he had taught since 1987.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The family requests the time and space to grieve and remember him,” their statement continued. “In lieu of flowers, we encourage those wishing to honor Alan to make a contribution to the charity of their choice.”

A Princeton spokeswoman tells PEOPLE Krueger’s family will make no further comment.

In its own statement, the school said, “In addition to his scholarship, Alan’s life exemplified a commitment to public service.” He worked as both Clinton’s chief economist at the Department of Labor and in two different positions under Obama: assistant Treasury secretary and chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

“America lost a brilliant economist, and many of us lost a dear friend,” President Obama said in a statement on Monday.

“Alan was someone who was deeper than numbers on a screen and charts on a page,” Obama said. “He saw economic policy not as a matter of abstract theories, but as a way to make people’s lives better. He believed that facts, reason, and evidence could make government more responsive, and his enthusiasm and curiosity was truly infectious.”

Speaking with PEOPLE’s Sandra Sobieraj Westfall in 2014, Krueger recalled being asked to join the administration at the dawn of the Great Recession:

“[Treasury Secretary] Tim Geithner called right around Christmas 2008 and said, ‘The economy’s in a free fall. Why don’t you come to Treasury and work on big, consequential things?’ That was his line. And I couldn’t say no.”

As the New York Times notes, among his other major work Krueger did groundbreaking research in the ’90s on the effects of a minimum wage increase on employment — upending the long-held notion that a wage increase would lead to less jobs — and created “The Great Gatsby Curve” to illustrate his believe that nations with extreme class inequality also had lower class mobility.

Krueger was scientifically and empirically minded in his work, according to the Times, but he did not take a narrow view of the role of economics in the world.

His last book, set to be published in June, is called Rockonomics: A Backstage Tour of What the Music Industry Can Teach Us about Economics and Life. (His work on music and the concert industry traces back to a promise he made to his dad, according to Westfall’s profile of him in the Princeton alumni magazine.)

“Even when people were saying you’re crazy as an economist, he was really willing to let the data lead where it went,” Lawrence Katz, a Harvard economist, told the Times, calling Krueger “certainly among the most — if not the most — significant labor economists and all-around empirical economists of the last three decades.”

Speaking with NPR, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, a mentor, said Krueger “embodied what I think is best in economists. He did it to make the world a better place.”

“It was the ability to be both interesting and credible — that was his great gift,” Summers told the Times.

Fundamental decency sprang from Krueger’s character, according to Obama: “He had a perpetual smile and a gentle spirit — even when he was correcting you.”

Krueger is survived by his wife, Lisa Simon Krueger, and children Ben and Sydney.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.