Former Sen. Al Franken to Guest Host 'The Daily Show' 5 Years After Forced Resignation

The Saturday Night Live alum and former Democratic senator said he's "working on Trump indictment material" as he prepares to for a one-week stint hosting The Daily Show in 2023

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 04:33 PM
Al Franken
Al Franken.

Al Franken, a longtime comedian and onetime U.S. senator, will get a chance to sit behind The Daily Show desk next year as Comedy Central searches for Trevor Noah's replacement.

The former Democratic politician joins a roster of guest hosts that includes Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.

"Honored to be guest-hosting The Daily Show for a week in the new year," Franken, 71, wrote on Twitter after the guest host lineup was revealed. "Working on Trump indictment material."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 13 -- Pictured: Al Franken during "Weekend Update" on April 11, 1981 -- (Photo by: Fred Hermansky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Fred Hermansky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty.

Franken began his career as one of the original Saturday Night Live writers, occasionally performing on the show as well. He further rose to prominence as host of The Al Franken Show, which ran on Air America Radio throughout the Bush Jr. administration.

In 2007 he canceled the political talk show to run for U.S. Senate in Minnesota — where he grew up and was working at the time — narrowly defeating the Republican incumbent. He served in the Senate for a total of one-and-a-half terms.

Sexual misconduct allegations against the senator arose in 2017, beginning with radio broadcaster Leeann Tweeden's account of being pressured to kiss him during a skit rehearsal while they were on a USO tour in 2006. A photo from that same tour surfaced showing Franken smiling at the camera with his hands hovering above Tweeden's breasts while she was sleeping. He apologized to Tweeden and she publicly forgave him, saying it wasn't her intent to hurt his political career.

But after Tweeden came forward, so did several others who alleged that he had inappropriately touched them during photo ops. One woman also said that he tried giving her an "open-mouthed kiss" after visiting The Al Franken Show.

He responded to the allegations in a statement saying that he did not realize his actions were being perceived as inappropriate, adding, "I've learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many."

The wave of accounts prompted a bipartisan push to have the Senate Ethics Committee review his conduct, which Franken supported, but before the committee could investigate, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and more than two dozen other Democrats called on Franken to resign.

Exactly five years ago on Dec. 7, he announced his intent to step down after Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer told him he would be censured and stripped of committee assignments otherwise.

More than a year after his resignation, the New Yorker published an article that revealed inaccuracies in Tweeden's allegation about their USO tour kiss. In the report, several Democratic senators went on record to express remorse for allowing one of their party's star senators to resign before due process had been done. Franken also expressed his mixed feelings to the reporter about wanting women to feel validated while also believing he was mischaracterized.

"Two years ago, I would have sworn that I'd never done anything to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but it's clear that I must have been doing something," he told New York magazine after a ninth woman came forward in 2019 to allege she'd been groped by Franken in a photo line. "As I've said before, I feel terrible that anyone came away from an interaction with me feeling bad."

al-franken
Heather Kennedy/WireImage

Franken has remained a controversial figure whose pattern of making women feel uncomfortable at moments in his career still rings true. But unlike many other celebrities and elected officials who were accused of inappropriate behavior in recent years, Franken was able to earn forgiveness and support from a number of women he's worked alongside, leaving his legacy more difficult to pin down.

While he reportedly considers a potential foray back into politics, Franken has resumed his comedy career and launched a one-man show called "The Only Former US Senator Currently on Tour Tour."

His stint guest hosting The Daily Show will test how he is received in front of a national audience after lying low since his political downfall.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Says He Didn't Vote for Herschel Walker or Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff
Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer Remains 'Withdrawn' 5 Years After 'Today' Exit: 'Talking to People from His Past Is Painful'
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
80K Votes Are Up for Grabs in the Georgia Senate Runoff — How Republicans and Democrats Plan to Fight for Them
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock (13447422e) Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes wait for start of a televised debate, in Milwaukee Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate Debate, Milwaukee, United States - 07 Oct 2022
Mandela Barnes Plagued by Misleading Attacks with Racist Undertones in His Bid to Unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Ben Sasse
Sen. Ben Sasse to Leave Congress Early for University of Florida Job — Here's Who Could Replace Him
Andrew Cuomo, Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo Sued by Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim After Filling Ethics Complaint Against AG Letitia James
andrew cuomo
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Ga. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Slips in Polls Following Latest Bombshell Allegations
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Says She Plans to Sue Trump Under New Sexual Assault Law
hillary clinton, chelsea clinton
Hillary Clinton Says She's Never Watched a TV or Film Adaptation About Her Family: 'I've Lived It'
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party