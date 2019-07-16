U.S. Air Force Responds to Joke Facebook Page That Wants to Storm Area 51

Image zoom Area 51 Mark Peterson/Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force has issued a warning to the joke Facebook page that announced a plan to storm Area 51 to “see them aliens.”

A little over one million people have said they are going to the event, called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” which is scheduled for September 20 at 3 a.m.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the page reads. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let see them aliens.”

The scheme has quickly stirred social media into a frenzy, with Twitter exploding with memes that flippantly suggest that people are going to go to the research base and come back with their very own aliens.

Chipotle has even joined the conversation, writing on Twitter, “Yes, we deliver to Area 51.”

As the movement gains more traction each day, the U.S. Air Force is discouraging anyone from actually attempting to complete the mission.

Image zoom Area 51 Barry King/WireImage

RELATED: 11 Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens & Think You Should, Too

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post. “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

McAndrews declined to comment further on the military’s plans in the event that people do flock to the area.

The U.S. Air Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nonetheless, the most recent post on the Storm Area 51 Facebook page assures that there are no real plans to trespass.

“Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” the page reads. “I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet.”

Image zoom The Extraterrestrial Highway Getty Images

Area 51 is a highly classified Air Force Base within the Nevada Test and Training Range. It is located in the southern portion of Nevada.

RELATED: Aliens Exist: Tom DeLonge on Leaving Blink-182 to Blow the Lid Off the ‘Biggest Secret on Earth’

Because there is such little information on the primary focus of the base, it has been subject to a plethora of conspiracy theories that suggest the facility is holding aliens and captured UFOs on the grounds.

While the actual facility is not accessible to the public, the outside portion is a popular tourist destination. The surrounding area boasts gift shops, alien-themed motels and restaurants.

In 1996, Nevada renamed state Route 375 to Extraterrestrial Highway.