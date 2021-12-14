The Air Force gave airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a mandate in August

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek announced Monday that 27 airmen were administratively discharged, according to multiple reports.

All of those who've been discharged were in their first enlistments, Stefanek said, indicating they were younger personnel who've served for less than six years. She added that the refusal to get vaccinated was at least one factor in the dismissals.

Members are allowed to request exemptions for medical, religious or administrative reasons, according to Air Force policy, which also applies to the U.S. Space Force.

Fighter Jets Credit: Getty

As of late November, the Air Force says 96.6 percent of active duty members were fully vaccinated.

"I am incredibly proud of our Airmen for coming together and getting vaccinated," Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass said on the Nov. 3 deadline. "This is about readiness and ensuring our Air Force can continue to defend the homeland. It's also about understanding that we are not in the clear yet. Continuing safe practices to protect ourselves and others should always be in our cross-check."

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman also praised Air Force medical personnel for their work in vaccinating nearly 100,000 Airmen and Guardians in just over two months prior to the deadline.

"This took leadership and teamwork at all levels," Towberman said Nov. 3. "I'm proud of our Guardians for their commitment to our readiness and each other, and thankful for all our Airmen enablers who made this happen."

Gen. Lloyd Austin III Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Meanwhile, Navy Commander Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties as the executive officer of a destroyer, the USS Winston Churchill, for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Navy officials said Friday.

Kins, who was denied a religious exemption but has appealed the decision, is the first naval officer to be relieved for not complying with the vaccine mandate, the AP reports.

A Navy spokesman said Kins' commanding officer had lost confidence in his ability to perform his duties after he failed to obey a lawful order but declined to indicate the reasons. However, other officials confirmed to the AP it was because he refused both the order to get vaccinated and to be tested to confirm he did not have the virus.