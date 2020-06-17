Wanda Cooper-Jones told Fox News that she was "very, very emotional throughout the whole conference" at the White House on Tuesday"

Ahmaud Arbery's Mom Had 'Compassionate' Meeting with Trump but Says Executive Order Not Enough

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, speaks to reporters outside of Sen. Tim Scott's office on Tuesday.

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was fatally shot while running in Georgia earlier this year, described a "very compassionate" meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. But she later told CBS News the executive order on police reform he signed in response to George Floyd's death was not enough.

“I do think that it's a start,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told CBS.

Speaking with CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday night, she said: "I didn't think that order addresses anything that concerns Ahmaud's case at all."

Cooper-Jones elsewhere told Fox News that she was "very, very emotional throughout the whole conference" at the White House on Tuesday, which reportedly lasted about two hours between President Trump, members of his administration and relatives of some black men who have been recently killed in the U.S.

Other families have described the same meeting, and other interactions with Trump in recent weeks, in more contentious terms.

Shaun King — a left-wing writer and activist speaking on behalf of a lawyer representing some of the families present at Tuesday's private White House meeting — described it as a "very contentious and emotional" encounter between the president and victims' family members.

Allisa Findley — the sister of Botham Jean, killed by a Dallas police officer in his home in 2018 — told USA Today that she wasn't uncomfortable with the layout of the meeting, but said she wasn't confident would result in much change.

Findley told that paper that "you go to this meeting and someone says, 'Okay we're going to try our best, we're going to do this.' "

"To me, I've gotten to a point where I have to see it to believe it," she said.

King, who was reportedly not in the room for the meeting, told USA Today that the families there were "very uncomfortable because they were each sitting between police officers."

The families who met with Trump on Tuesday did not appear alongside the president later that day in a Rose Garden event when he signed an executive order which called for increased police training and department transparency.

Critics echoed Arbery's mother in saying Trump's order does not do enough.

In a speech, Trump told victims' families that "all Americans mourn by your side" and that "your loved ones will not have died in vain," while flaunting his executive order as a "big step."

Others disagreed.

"The widespread public demonstrations demand a call for transformational change, and this executive order offers us breadcrumbs,” Alexis Hoag, a civil rights and criminal defense lawyer who lectures Columbia Law School, told NBC News.

King tweeted that families present for the White House meeting felt it was "worth it, but also had the moral courage to refuse to be used as a prop for a photo op after," which Findley later confirmed to USA Today.

"I was invited to tell my story and I would go anywhere to tell my brother's story," she said. "But it's not about, you know, turning into a photo op."

Trump has previously been criticized for his demeanor in conversations with people affected by police misconduct and racial injustice.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise, told MSNBC last month that the president "didn't give me the opportunity to even speak" when Trump called him.

"It was so fast," Philonise told Al Sharpton, who hosts PoliticsNation on MSNBC. "He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off like 'I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.' I just told him I want justice. I said that I can't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight."

Top Trump aides have also differed on whether they believe racism is systematic in some parts of society.

In a series of tweets this week, the Georgia NAACP criticized attorney Lee Merrit for having Cooper-Jones meet with Trump and said the president's executive order "would not have saved" Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man who was fatally shot by an Atlanta officer last Friday after he got into a fight with police while resisting arrest.

During his Rose Garden speech, Trump said he met with "the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Darius Tarver, Cameron Lamb and Everett Palmer.”

However, Rose's mother, Michelle Kenney, told CNN that she didn't attend the meeting because of "personal reasons and I chose to stand in my truth."