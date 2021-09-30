Nic McKinley tells PEOPLE that the operation was backed by a range of nonprofits, the government of Portugal — and an unlikely source in conservative radio host Glenn Beck

'You Can't Make This Stuff Up': Afghan Girls' Soccer Team Got Out Thanks to Luck, Tenacity and Unlikely Allies

In this photo provided to The Associated Press, members of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team are seen on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Lisbon, Portugal.

One of the advocates who helped shepherd the recent evacuation of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team after the country fell to the Taliban last month attributes the success of the operation to "divine intervention and luck."

That, and a whole lot of teamwork from some unlikely places.

Nic McKinley is the founder of DeliverFund, a nonprofit normally focused on fighting human trafficking. But in recent weeks, the organization has been primarily focused on helping extract a group of 14- to 16-year-old girls from Afghanistan.

As McKinley explained during a recent appearance at a Women@Meredith event for PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith Corp., the young athletes were very much at risk once the Taliban took over the country.

In addition to looking down on girls and women's participation in everything from team sports to government, the Taliban has historically maintained a culture that allows for child brides. The young members of the Afghan girls soccer team — because they had achieved a bit of notoriety — would be especially sought-after as wives, McKinley told PEOPLE's Charlotte Triggs, who moderated the event.

So, in an effort to get the girls to safety, DeliverFund joined forces with a range of other nonprofits and private donors for a mission they dubbed "Operation Soccer Balls." Working from the U.S., McKinley began facilitating a way to get them out of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Girls Soccer Team Credit: AP

The evacuation wasn't without many challenges. Afghans hoping to flee had to make it past multiple checkpoints and navigate sometimes dangerously desperate crowds. According to McKinley, the group of girls "went through two failed missions," at one point sitting just 30 meters away from the airport gate at the Kabul airport for 10 hours before being turned away.

The girls went home and, later that night, McKinley and the others assisting the team from the U.S. started getting panicked texts from their families: "The Taliban is going door to door, looking for young girls."

The group immediately pivoted, McKinley said, working through contacts they had on the ground in Afghanistan and rounding up six buses to get the girls to the next closest operational airport — a 12-hour drive from Kabul through treacherous mountain terrain.

They attempted to cross the Uzbek border, which had hours earlier been accepting refugees, but they were ultimately turned away there, too.

So the girls were put into several safe houses, which was no easy task due to the sheer amount of people the group was trying to hide.

"Trying to hide 80 people in [the Afghan city] Mazar is a complicated thing. But we managed to do it," McKinley said.

McKinley, who said he previously worked in military special operations before being recruited at the Central Intelligence Agency, said the girls and their family members stayed in the safe houses for just shy of 30 days.

"They couldn't go outside and play soccer," he said. "They just needed to stay in that house and wait for us to figure out how to get them out."

Working with a nonprofit called The Nazarene Fund — run by conservative talk radio host Glenn Beck — DeliverFund eventually gained access to the aircraft that could fly in and out of Afghanistan, McKinley said.

Then, the group got in touch with the Portuguese government, securing political asylum for the girls (and determining a secure destination in which they could begin a new life). The country of Georgia also got involved, to allow the girls to land in Tbilisi to transfer to another plane en route to Lisbon.

"So it was very, very complicated, this geopolitical chess game that we were playing," McKinley said.

And there remained arguably the biggest challenge of all: getting permission from the Taliban to take off out of Afghanistan.

Final Flights, Kabul, Afghanistan Final Flights, Kabul, Afghanistan - 30 Aug 2021 | Credit: Senior Airman Taylor Crul/AP/Shutterstock

In a twist of fate, McKinley said, a staffer with the chartered airplane company that would be taking the girls out of the country (Camair) discovered that Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, was a big fan of Beck's radio show. Khan also happened to have pull with the Taliban. (Pakistan has long denied supporting the extremist group, despite reports otherwise.)

"So Glenn Beck wrote a letter to Prime Minister Kahn asking for a personal favor to allow and to advocate on behalf of these girls to get them out of the country. And Prime Minister Kahn agreed," McKinley said.

The Taliban allowed the plane to take off, providing a narrow three-hour window in which the girls had to leave their safe houses by bus and drive directly to the airport in Mazar.

"They ran out of their houses with a small backpack and the clothes on their body," McKinley said. "They got boarding passes, they got on the flight and the flight took off. It was amazing."

And back in the U.S., McKinley and others at DeliverFund were finally able to rest easy, knowing the girls were en route to safety.

"My wife finally brought me clothes into the office and told me I smelled like a foot," McKinley said. "So yeah, I mean, we were literally sleeping on the office floor, monitoring comms 24/7, getting 15 minutes of sleep in when we could."

Now in Portugal, the girls are being provided food and shelter by the Portuguese government and clothing by various nonprofits, including Reload Love, which provides trauma relief for children victimized by terrorism.

"They have political asylum, so it's not like they're only there for 30 days," McKinley said. "They will all be on the road to becoming Portuguese citizens or moving on to other countries as those countries will allow them to enter."

Still, the fresh start and sanctuary from the Taliban couldn't have happened without preparation, long nights and an unlikely array of people assisting them from afar.