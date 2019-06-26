Adam Scott Claps Back After Mitch McConnell Tries to Shade Him with His Parks & Rec Character

Image zoom Adam Scott, Mitch McConnell Nicholas Hunt/WireImage; Drew Angerer/Getty

Here’s a new Twitter feud for you: Adam Scott vs. Mitch McConnell.

After the Kentucky senator’s communications team used a GIF of Scott, 46, as Ben Wyatt in the NBC sitcom Parks & Recreation on Twitter, the actor asked in his own tweet that his image not be used “in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.”

The interaction began when the Team Mitch Twitter account retweeted an article from The Hill reporting Trump’s recent remarks that he would make a nomination to the Supreme Court ahead of the 2020 presidential election if a vacancy were to open up.

McConnell’s account added a GIF of Scott’s Parks & Rec character smiling and winking at the camera to the retweet.

Scott, who is currently starring in season 2 of Big Littles Lies on HBO, eventually spotted the tweet, and quoted it in a tweet of his own, saying, “Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress“

But McConnell’s camp didn’t take the request quietly. Shortly after Scott’s response, the Team Mitch account replied with another photo of Scott from Parks & Rec. This time, it was a screenshot of a newspaper clipping making fun of Scott’s character for bankrupting a town where he was once the mayor.

Scott clapped back a second time, posting a photo of McConnell, 77, smiling in front of a Confederate Flag.

Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

The social media exchange comes not long after another celebrity took shots at the politician.

Earlier this month, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart called out McConnell for what he called a lack of compassion surrounding health care support for first responders and victims of 9/11.

“In terms of getting the 9/11 bills passed, Mitch McConnell has been the white whale of this since 2010,” Stewart, 56, said on Fox News Sunday.

“This has never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell,” he continued. “He has always held out [on moving forward with legislation] until the last minute, and only then after intense lobbying and public shaming has he even deigned to move on it.”

McConnell responded to Stewart’s words on Fox and Friends the next day, saying “many things in Congress have [come] at the last minute. We have never failed to address this issue, and we will address it again.”

“I don’t know why he [Stewart] is all bent out of shape, but we will take care of the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund,” the Senate Majority Leader said. “There is no way we won’t address this problem appropriately.”