Popular Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Enters Heated California Senate Race: 'The Fight of Our Lives'

The California representative, who made a name for himself as a fierce critic of President Trump, announced his 2024 campaign in a video released Thursday

By
Published on January 26, 2023 12:01 PM
Adam Schiff
Rep. Adam Schiff. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

California Rep. Adam Schiff is running for U.S. Senate in 2024, announcing his candidacy in a campaign video released Thursday.

"Today's Republican Party is gutting the middle class. Threatening our democracy. They aren't going to stop. We have to stop them," the 62-year-old Democrat said in the video, which was posted to social media.

He continued: "That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate. The struggle isn't over. Not for me, not for you, not for our country. Together we can and will win this fight."

In a caption to his video, Schiff called the race "the fight of our lives — a fight I'm ready to lead as California's next U.S. Senator."

Earlier this month, Schiff's colleague, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, announced she was also entering the 2024 California Senate race.

"The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate a place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged. Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington," Porter, 49, said in a video declaring her candidacy.

The winner of the 2024 California Senate race will replace Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator in history, who is widely expected to step down when her term ends.

Feinstein, 89, has not yet decided whether she will seek reelection in 2024. If she were to take on another term, she would be 97 years old by its completion, leading to widespread speculation that she will step down.

California has 52 representatives in the House and many noteworthy regional leaders, many of whom would seize the opportunity to fill a vacant Senate seat. Fellow Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, who — like Schiff — has several years of congressional experience on Porter, has also been rumored to be eyeing a 2024 Senate campaign.

Schiff, who is from Los Angeles County, made a name for himself as a staunch critic of Donald Trump, leading the former president's first impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine scandal.

Last year, it was reported that Schiff was positioning himself as heir to Nancy Pelosi's speakership once she retired. Kevin McCarthy ultimately became the speaker of the House once Republicans regained control of the congressional body.

