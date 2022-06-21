GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Warns of Nation's Violence After Someone Threatens to Execute Him, His Family

"Is that what you want @GOP?" Kinzinger — one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 House committee — asked on Twitter, after sharing a death threat mailed to him, his wife and their 5-month-old child

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing a firsthand look at the threats he and his family have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, the Republican shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.

The letter, which appears to have been sent anonymously, is hand-written, and refers to both Adam, 44, and the couple's 5-month-old son, Christian.

"Adams activities have hurt not only this country, but countless patriotic and God fearing families," the letter reads. "Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed. But don't worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too!"

Kinzinger, a former Air National Guard pilot who served two tours in Iraq and is now a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, shared a photo of the letter to Twitter, writing in his caption, "Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is that what you want @GOP?"

In a follow-up tweet posted Tuesday, Kinzinger wrote, "These threats are deeply disturbing, & I know I'm not alone in receiving them. This should be a wake-up call to the depravity in our country--a dark reality reflecting the anger being spoon-fed to the American people by 'leaders' who refuse to tell the truth. It's shameful."

Lawmakers and election officials alike have been on the receiving end of often graphic death threats in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

In emotional testimony before a Senate committee last October, officials on both sides of the political aisle described how, as legal challenges to the election ramped up, supporters of former President Trump left them messages saying they were being watched and their families could be harmed if they didn't swing the election to benefit him.

The New York Times reported earlier that Rep. Liz Cheney, the other Republican on the Jan. 6 committee with Kinzinger, has received "a stream of death threats" since she voted to impeach Trump, and even hired security after the former president began to publicly criticize her.

Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, has become one of the most prominent Republican lawmakers to speak out against Trump, 76, and was one of 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote to impeach the former president for "incitement of insurrection" after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in 2021.

In 2020, the Illinois lawmaker spoke with PEOPLE about his push against conspiracy theorists amid the 2020 election, which featured a handful of congressional candidates who had voiced support for QAnon, a bizarre and macabre network of beliefs including that Trump is at war with secret evildoers.