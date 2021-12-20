Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger told CNN's Jake Tapper that "nobody is above the law" when asked about the bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Whether Donald Trump Broke the Law in Capitol Riots: 'We Want to Know'

A Republican lawmaker says the bipartisan committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots is looking into whether Donald Trump broke the law with his involvement in the attack by a mob of his supporters.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that he isn't prepared to say whether he believes the former president committed a crime, but that the House of Representatives committee should have "a pretty good idea" once its probe is over.

"I don't want to go there yet to say, 'Do I believe he has [committed a crime]'? I think that's obviously a pretty big thing to say. We want to know though, and I think we'll — by the end of our investigation and by the time our report is out — have a pretty good idea," Kinzinger, 43, said on CNN's State of the Union. "We'll be able to have out on the public record anything Justice Department needs maybe in pursuit of that."

The congressman continued: "Nobody is above the law. And if the president knowingly allowed what happened on Jan. 6 to happen and, in fact, was giddy about it, and that violates a criminal statute, he needs to be held accountable for that."

Several former Trump administration officials are currently facing a subpoena from the committee, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; former senior advisers to the president Stephen Miller and Jason Miller; former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Trump's re-election campaign manager, Bill Stepien; and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Trump himself is among those who has been compelled to bring forward documents related to the investigation, after a judge denied the former president's request to block the committee from seeing records related to the planning, execution and response to events on Jan. 6.

He has repeatedly dismissed the investigation as a politically motivated "witch hunt." In the hours after the attack, Trump sent contradictory messages, both praising the group but urging them to be peaceful and return home.

Kinzinger, who is retiring next year, is one of two Republicans (including Rep. Liz Cheney) on the House panel investigating the riots. He, like Cheney, is an outspoken member of his party's anti-Trump minority.

He previously told The Washington Post that he brought a gun to Congress on Jan. 6 out of fear the pro-Trump rally down the street from where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's win could turn violent.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, he said he "got the chills" when security alarms rang out that morning, as lawmakers were gathered to certify the election.

"I got the chills, frankly," Kinzinger said. "I stood up and felt a real dark kind of feeling. A sense of evil kind of descending over the place."