Adam Kinzinger Releases Compilation of Threatening Calls He's Received: 'The Darkness Has Reached New Lows'

The Republican took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an audio compilation of voicemail messages left at his Washington, D.C. office in recent weeks

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing more of the graphic threats he, his family and his staffers have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

The Republican, a former Air National Guard pilot who served two tours in Iraq and is now a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an audio compilation of voicemail messages left at his Washington, D.C. office in recent weeks.

"Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows," Kinzinger wrote in his tweet.

As noted in the video, the voicemails were all received by high school- or college-level interns in Kinzinger's office.

Among the recordings are messages saying, "I hope you naturally die as quickly as f------ possible," and others saying they are "going to come protest in front of your house this weekend."

"We know where your family is and we're going to get you you little c---------," one message adds, while another threatens, "Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids."

"Coming to your house son," says another. "Going to get you and Liz Cheney."

Like Kinzinger, Cheney is a Republican who sits on the Jan. 6 committee and has been critical of Trump. The New York Times reported earlier that Cheney has herself received "a stream of death threats" since she voted to impeach Trump, and even hired security after the former president began to publicly criticize her.

Last month, Kinzinger shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.

The letter, which appears to have been sent anonymously, is hand-written, and refers to both Adam, 44, and the couple's 5-month-old son, Christian.

"Adams activities have hurt not only this country, but countless patriotic and God fearing families," the letter reads. "Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed. But don't worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too!"

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote to impeach the former president for "incitement of insurrection" after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in 2021 and has since become one of the most prominent Republican lawmakers to speak out against Trump, 76.

He has spoken openly about his vote to impeach Trump, telling CNN's David Axelrod last year: "I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career."