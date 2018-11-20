Actress Files for Restraining Order Against Michael Avenatti Less Than a Week After His Arrest

Actress Mareli Miniutti has filed for a restraining order against Michael Avenatti less than a week after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Miniutti requested a domestic violence restraining order against Avenatti on Monday, according to documents obtained by The Blast. Miniutti filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court and has a hearing scheduled on Dec. 10, the New York Daily News reported.

Avenatti is best known as the lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump that the president has denied. Miniutti has made appearances in films like Ocean’s Eight and How to Be Single, according to her IMDb page.

Avenatti replied on Twitter to the restraining order development.

“I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts,” he wrote. “I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated.”

“There is nothing more powerful than video evidence,” Avenatti added. “NOTHING! I will be fully exonerated.”

Last Wednesday, Avenatti was arrested on a domestic violence charge and was reportedly released on bail.

“We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at the time.

Later that day, the police department added, “Update: We can confirm that Michael Avenatti (DOB: 02-16-71) was booked this afternoon on a felony domestic violence charge (273.5 PC). His bail is set at $50,000.”

“I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” Avenatti said in a statement to a BuzzFeed News reporter. “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”