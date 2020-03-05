Former Congressman with Anti-Gay Record Announces He Is Gay: 'I Regret the Time Wasted'

Former Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock announced on Thursday that he is gay, explaining his journey toward self-acceptance in an emotional, apologetic and at times defensive statement.

Schock, 38, confirmed the news to local Illinois newspaper Peoria Journal Star. He posted a statement about coming out to his social media and his website.

“For those who know me and for many who only know of me, this will come as no surprise,” he said. “For the past year, I have been working through a list of people who I felt should finally hear the news directly from me before I made a public statement. I wanted my mother, my father, my sisters, my brother, and my closest friends to hear it from me first.”

Schock said his family was not receptive of his coming out, with his mother uninviting him from Easter and some family members “trying to sell [him]” on conversion therapy.

“The fact that I am gay is just one of those things in my life in need of explicit affirmation, to remove any doubt and to finally validate who I am as a person,” Schock said. “In many ways I regret the time wasted in not having done so sooner.”

Schock’s sexual orientation has long been the subject of speculation and discussion in LGBTQ circles, given his Republican affiliation and anti-gay voting record.

He voted against repealing the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” bill in late 2010, which barred openly gay and lesbian Americans from serving in the U.S. military. He also ducked questions about whether he supported same-sex marriage after criticizing the Obama administration for working to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, telling Buzzfeed in 2012 that he ““hasn’t really thought too much about it.”

On Thursday, Schock said in his statement that if he was in Congress now he “would support LGBTQ rights in every way I could.” He also acknowledged he had opposed gay marriage while in office but contended that was similar to the shifting stances of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and others.

A Republican elected to Congress in 2009, Schock resigned in 2015 following a campaign finance scandal that he has always insisted was based on false criminal allegations even as he admitted to “mistakes.”

RELATED: Former Congressman on Trial for Downton Abbey-Themed Office Claims Prosecutors Asked Witnesses Whether He Is Gay

Image zoom Aaron Schock Seth Perlman/AP

Schock stepped into the national spotlight as one of the youngest and most prominent voices in the GOP in the early 2010s: a charismatic 20-something cutting a more charismatic path through the House of Representatives.

In 2011, he appeared shirtless on the cover of Men’s Health, and his fashion sense also made headlines.

The Washington Post in 2015 reported that his office decoration was inspired by Downton Abbey — which his aides tried to wave off and which he took time to deny in his statement on Thursday, comparing it to a homophobic “dog whistle.”

Schock’s statement also traced his conservative religious upbringing and his years resisting his dawning realization that he is gay.

“Once in Congress, I did like I’d always done and threw myself into the distraction of work and what I once understood success to be. That included being responsive to the interests of the constituents in the district that I served,” he said. “Perhaps correctly, perhaps not, I assumed that revealing myself as their gay congressman would not go over well. I put my ambition over the truth, which not only hurt me, but others as well. I also, in retrospect, realize that I was just looking for more excuses to buy time and avoid being the person I’ve always been.”

He added: “I like to think I would have sorted all this out in the right way, had circumstances allowed. As it turned out, the opportunity quickly vanished in early 2015, when I found myself facing an array of false charges involving office and campaign expenses.”

Schock resigned from office in 2015 after federal investigations said he spent government funds and campaign money on lavish expenses. According to The New York Times, he and prosecutors reached an agreement last year in which the charges again him were dropped as long as he paid back his campaign and paid his back-taxes.

“I am ready to put this behind me and move forward,” he said then. “I have stated consistently and constantly that mistakes were made in the handling of my campaign and congressional offices, and I have acknowledged responsibility for that — but mistakes are not crimes.”

RELATED: Rep. Aaron Schock Resigns from Congress

On Thursday he said his attempts to come out to family were met with “sadness, disappointment, and unsympathetic citations to Scripture” and that his mother uninvited him home for Easter after photos surfaced online of him at a music festival kissing another man.

“I do hold out hope that, over time, my family will come to accept me as I am,” he said. “I remind them that I am still the same Aaron they have always known, the one they were so proud of not long ago.”

Schock also acknowledged his contradictory voting record on gay rights, saying he knows he’ll face tough questions from fellow LGBTQ people: “Where was I, they will ask, when I was in a position to help advance issues important to gay Americans?”

He said he hopes his story “might help shine a light for young people, raised the way I was, looking for a path out of darkness and shame.”

“I’m a freer person, happy to let go of problems that really should never have been so problematic to begin with,” he said. “Life is better with nothing to fear or hide. Whatever comes next for me, at least the story will be authentic, and good things usually follow from that.”