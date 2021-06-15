The rapper opens up in a new documentary about the former president's push to get him out

A$AP Rocky Appreciated Trump's Support in Swedish Assault Case but Says 'He Made It a Little Worse'

A$AP Rocky is speaking out in a new documentary about his unusual history with former President Donald Trump.

The New York-born rapper was arrested in Sweden and held without bail in 2019 after he and two bodyguards got into a fight with a 19-year-old man they said had been following them and had assaulted them with a pair of headphones.

A$AP Rocky, 32, and Bladimir Emilio Corniel and David Tyrone Rispers, were arrested in early July 2019 and reportedly held in solitary confinement until early August, when the rapper was eventually released back to the U.S. while awaiting trial.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, testified that he tried to avoid a fight. But the three were found guilty for the physical altercation with Mustafa Jafari, though they did not receive a prison sentence.

The case drew widespread attention when then-President Trump, 75, voiced support on social media for the musician while he was detained.

Trump, who was then spotlighting his work on criminal justice reform, asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for the rapper's release and said he could "personally vouch for his bail."

However, Sweden's justice system doesn't allow for bail and the prime minister is constitutionally restricted from getting involved, TIME reported.

"I was kinda scared that Trump was going to f--- it up," A$AP Rocky says in the new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, which premiered Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"But on the other hand, I kinda was like 'that's what's up,' " the rapper says, according to The Daily Beast. "I mean, you want the most support you [can]. When the president supports you, I felt good. For the most part, I don't think he ever knows what's going on in the urban communities or the urban divisions of this political s---."

A$AP Rocky added that he was still "thankful" for Trump's support, along with a list of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell.

However, Trump's decision to politically insert himself into the situation made A$AP Rocky nervous about his release, the rapper says.

"I was also scared that it was going to jeopardize me being in there longer," he says in the new doc.

Once A$AP Rocky was granted release ahead of his trial, Trump celebrated on Twitter, tweeting: "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

The rapper now says in the documentary Trump's role in the matter was nothing more than a "chess move" on the former president's part.

"They tried to strong-arm a lot and in reality, I had no problem saying 'thank you' to the man, especially if he helped me, but that was the narrative they were pushing - that he got me out," A$AP Rocky says. "He didn't free me. If anything, he made it a little worse."

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, the rapper said he still has an affinity for Sweden despite his 2019 problems.