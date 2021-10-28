A Republican Senator Dressed His Dogs as Kyrsten Sinema and Mitch McConnell for Halloween
The bipartisan, dog-friendly event is held annually in the Dirksen Senate Office Building
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis took to heart the theme of bipartisanship when dressing his dogs, Theo and Mitch, for his annual "bipawtisan" dog costume parade for Capitol Hill staffers this week, dressing one as a veteran Republican Senator, and the other as a Democrat who's made waves in recent months.
Theo, a six-month-old Labradoodle, showed up to the event dressed as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, donning purple hair and clad in a "Dangerous Creature" shirt similar to the sweater Sinema, 44, wore to preside over the Senate in February.
Like Theo's shirt, the pink crewneck jumper Sinema wore in February which read "DANGEROUS CREATURE" in red letters — available on iggyandburt.com ($115) — quickly gained attention on social media after NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur pointed out the fashion statement on Twitter alongside a photo of Sinema.
Sinema, a centrist Democrat whose vote is key to ongoing negotiations over a major spending bill, has made waves in recent months, with activists confronting her at least twice in recent weeks.
Tillis' three-year-old Cockapoo Mitch, meanwhile, wore a wig to mimic the hair of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Tillis' annual event dog costume parade began in 2017 and was paused last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Senator Tillis has always had a very dog-friendly office and may have 2 to 5 dogs come in any given day," a spokesperson for the lawmaker told PEOPLE earlier this month. "In that spirit, Senator Tillis hosted the first Bipawtisan Halloween Dog Parade in 2017 so members of Congress and staffers on both sides of the aisle could come together for a cause everyone can unite for: dogs in costumes."
"Members of Congress weren't in session in 2018, so he hosted his second event in 2019 that was a huge success and grew from the hallway outside our office to the Hart Atrium," the spokesperson continued. "Unfortunately, Senator Tillis was forced to cancel last year due to COVID, so he is excited to host his third Bipawtisan Halloween Party on October 27th and invites everyone on Capitol Hill to join."
In a 2019 release, the 61-year-old North Carolina Republican said the event was held in the spirit of bipartisanship (a sentiment seemingly lacking in the current congressional fight over President Joe Biden's spending plan and the debt ceiling).
Speaking to reporters at the Wednesday event, Tillis said, "We're just people who are dog lovers. And a few people who are dressed up as dogs. It's just an opportunity to let everybody know that if you love dogs you've got to be a pretty good person."
Though it was Theo's first year attending a Halloween event, Tillis' dog Mitch is a veteran of costumes, having previously dressed as Iron Man for the holiday.
Others who attended the event include Sen. Mitt Romney, who arrived with a dog dressed as "Pierre Doglecto." Other dogs in attendance were dressed as firemen, angels, and Mr. Potato Head, according to photos shared on Twitter.