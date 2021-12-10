A Publicist for Kanye West Allegedly Pressured a 62-Year-Old Election Worker to Confess to False Fraud Charges

Temporary election worker Ruby Freeman tells Reuters a publicist for the rapper told her she needed to admit to bogus claims of election fraud or she would go to jail

A 62-year-old Georgia election worker says she was pressured into admitting to fraud she didn't actually commit by a publicist for Kanye West, weeks after then President Donald Trump publicly and falsely accused her of rigging the election for Joe Biden.

The allegations stem from 62-year-old temporary election worker Ruby Freeman's work during the 2020 presidential election, when she and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, were falsely accused of election fraud by Trump.

In surveillance video Trump posted one month after election day, two women — Freeman and her daughter — can be seen counting ballots (legally, and as instructed, as a state investigation would eventually find).

Trump, however, falsely claimed the footage showed the two women opening suitcases of fraudulent ballots, in an effort to rig the vote. The 75-year-old now former president referred to Freeman by name some 18 times during a now-infamous call with Georgia election officials, in which he pressured them to "find" votes in his favor.

As they described to Reuters, Freeman (who had been hired as a temporary ballot-counter making $16 per hour) and her daughter (who was a clerical worker with a salary of $36,000) dealt with numerous death threats and racist taunts once Trump publicly named them. Once their phone numbers began circulating on the internet, the threats grew even more serious, and more violent.

As Freeman explains, there was even more to the story, beyond the Trump campaign — and it involved a publicist for West named Trevian Kutti.

Speaking to Reuters for a new report, Freeman said Kutti came to her house in the weeks after the election to tell her she needed to confess to the election fraud she was accused of by Trump, or face arrest within 48 hours.

Kutti's visit came on Jan. 4, Freeman claims, a time when the threats against her were rampant. When she saw Kutti (who she claims was with an unidentified man) outside her door, Reuters notes that Freeman initially called 911 and asked a neighbor to come over and speak with the unannounced visitors.

That's when, Freeman claims, Kutti said that Freeman was in danger – and she had been sent to help.

Fearful due to the many threats against her, Freeman called the police.

"They're saying that I need help," Freeman told the dispatcher, according to a recording of the 911 call obtained by Reuters, "that it's just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family."

The police eventually arrived and spoke with Kutti, who a police report says described herself as a "crisis manager" and reiterated the claim that Freeman was in danger.

Per an officer's suggestion, Kutti and Freeman met at a nearby police station, where the two spoke for more than an hour — some of it captured in footage from a police body camera reviewed by Reuters.

"I cannot say what specifically will take place," Kutti can he heard telling Freeman in the recording obtained by Reuters. "I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members ... You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up."

The outlet reports Kutti then began pressuring Freeman to "tell everything," or "you're going to jail."

Freeman says she did not comply, later googling Kutti's name to discover she was a Trump supporter.

Reuters notes that Kutti's biography for her role at the Women's Global Initiative describes her as "West's Director of Operations" and a member of "the Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump."

West — who launched his own failed bid for the presidency in 2020 — has been open about his support of Trump.

Kanye West, Donald Trump Kanye West (left), Donald Trump | Credit: Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

The two famously met at the White House in October 2018 to discuss tax cuts, prison reform, mental health and racism.

Then, in a series of tweets in April 2018, West called the former Celebrity Apprentice host "my brother," writing, "You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

A spokesperson for West, who has since legally changed his name to "Ye," did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment concerning Kutti's role at the time of the alleged incident with Freeman, or whether she still works for the rapper and fashion designer. Kutti — who also did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment — describes herself as a "political sharp shooter" and "media manipulator" on her Instagram bio.