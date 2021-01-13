In a historic break, these conservatives voted to impeach the president for inciting violence against the government after last week's deadly Capitol riot

A Look at the 10 House Republicans Who Just Voted to Impeach Donald Trump

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president to twice be impeached by the House of Representatives, with a bipartisan majority of lawmakers charging him with "incitement of insurrection" following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Though the impeachment resolution was widely expected to secure enough votes to pass the House — setting up a Senate trial in the coming weeks — the number of Republicans who voted in favor of the charge made history.

The final vote in favor of impeachment was 232-197, with 10 Republicans breaking from their party in order to denounce Trump's role in the riot that left five people dead after throngs of people overwhelmed police to breach the congressional chambers as lawmakers fled.

Though Trump eventually called for the mob to go home and be peaceful, he also expressed sympathy with the "very special" rioters whom he said he loved.

He also warned on Twitter that "these are the things and events that happen …. Remember this day forever!" (As the House voted Wednesday, he issued a new statement denouncing violence.)

Trump was previously impeached in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his Ukraine scandal, though no Republican members of the House voted in favor of his impeachment then.

Not so with the second impeachment. Now the only president twice impeached, Trump is also the only president to see so many members of his same party vote against him — even as he insisted he acted appropriately.

Below, a look at the Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment the second time around.

Liz Cheney

Cheney, a Wyoming lawmaker and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, announced her intention to vote in favor of impeachment on Tuesday.

"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough," said Cheney, 54, who is the chair of the House Republican Conference and the No. 3 Republican in the House. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President."

John Katko

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security said Trump's role in last week's violence could not be overlooked. "It cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection – both on social media ahead of January 6th, and in his speech that day," Katko, 58, said, adding that for the president to face no consequences would be "a direct threat to the future of our democracy."

Adam Kinzinger

Kinzinger, 42, announced his plans to vote for the article of impeachment the night prior to the House vote, saying: "There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection."

Trump, the Illinois Republican announced, had abused his position, using it to "attack the Legislative."

Kinzinger, who has criticized Trump before, continued: "So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions—the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch—are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?"

Fred Upton

Michigan lawmaker Upton, 67, also announced his vote prior to the Wednesday proceedings, writing on Twitter that Congress "must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any President to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next. Thus, I will vote to impeach."

In a nod to the importance of the proceeding, Upton tweeted a screenshot of the oath of office as he cast his vote.

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Speaking on the House floor Wednesday, the Illinois lawmaker said, "I'm not afraid of losing my job."

"Truth sets us free from fear ... My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear-based decision," said Beutler, 42. "I am not choosing a side. I'm choosing truth. It's the only way to defeat fear."

Dan Newhouse

The 65-year-old Washington representative issued a statement on Wednesday strongly condemning those who participated in last week's riot and announcing his intent to vote in favor of impeachment.

"This is a pivotal and solemn moment in our country's history. I wholeheartedly believe our nation — and the system of government it was founded upon — may well be in jeopardy if we do not rise to this occasion ... Turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our Republic is not an option," his statement read.

Anthony Gonzalez

Ohio Rep. Gonzalez became becomes the eighth GOP House member to back impeachment on Wednesday, releasing a statement as he cast his vote.

"The president of the United States helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution," said the 36-year-old lawmaker, a retired professional football player. "When I consider the full scope f events leading up to January 6th including the president's lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment. "

Peter Meijer

The 33-year-old freshman lawmaker from Michigan has strongly condemned the attacks and, earlier this week said the president should resign as his actions showed he was "unfit for office."

In a statement issued to coincide with his yes vote, Meijer said it was "not a victory."

"It isn't a victory for my party, and it isn't the victory the Democrats might think it is ... With a heavy heart, I will vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump," he said.

David Valadao

In a tweet sent around the time he cast his vote, Wednesday the California lawmaker said Trump was, "without question, a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on January 6."

Valadao, 43, was also critical of the vote to impeach the president (who has just a week remaining in his term), calling it a "rushed political stunt."

Still he voted yes, writing on Twitter: "I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience ... It's time to put country over politics."

Tom Rice

Rice, a 63-year-old from South Carolina, took many by surprise with his vote, which came days after he told reporters that he did not support impeachment as he said it would stoke "further division."