A Donald Trump Book Autographed for Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Just Sold at Auction for $54K

Inside the book is a personalized message for Donald Trump's former attorney dated Jan. 2020, the same time the book was released

Former New York City Mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani visits "Mornings With Maria" with anchor Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on September 23, 2019 in New York City

A book written and autographed by former President Donald Trump for his former attorney Rudy Giuliani has reportedly sold for big bucks at auction.

The copy of Trump's book called The America We Deserve fetched $54,143 at the RR Auction on Wednesday, according to The Action Network HQ's Darren Rovell.

Inside the book is a personalized message for Giuliani, 77, dated Jan. 2020, the same time the book was released.

"To Rudy — the best mayor N.Y.C. has ever had!" the inscription says, per an image provided by Rovell. "I promise to never run against you." (Giuliani served as mayor of the city from 1994 to 2001.)

The seller of the book remains anonymous.

Giuliani is facing mounting legal fees after being named in multiple lawsuits resulting from his time as Trump's attorney while the former reality star was commander in chief. Among them is a $1.3 billion federal suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems in January regarding his false claims of election fraud involving their systems following the 2020 presidential election.

That same month, CNN reported that Trump, 75, had told aides not to pay his personal attorney's legal fees after he was impeached for a second time prior to the end of his term on the 20th. The former president's campaign adviser Jason Miller later tweeted that Trump thought Giuliani was a "great guy."

Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani Credit: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

In June, Giuliani had his law license temporarily suspended in New York and his name removed from the New York Bar Association due to his election fraud claims. His law license in Washington D.C. was suspended in July pending a disciplinary hearing in New York.

A date for the hearing has yet to be announced.

Giuliani then turned to Cameo, an app where users can pay celebrities to record a quick personalized video, over the summer. In September, New York Magazine reported the former lawyer had shared a 52-second video of himself praising activists working against one of his own clients, Derwick Associates.

"This is Rudy Giuliani, and the message they want me to deliver is: The employees and the field staff of Derwick Associates want to thank you for your honesty and devotion, that you have fought for them for years and that — um — you're very, very exceptionally dedicated," he said in the clip addressing critics of his client.