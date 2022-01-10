A Baby Lost During Afghanistan Exit Has Reportedly Been Found: 'There Are Celebrations'

The child had vanished after his family said they handed him to a U.S. service member at the Kabul airport as they worried the boy would be crushed in the chaos

An infant lost in the chaos of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan last year has been found and reunited with family members in Kabul months after he disappeared, Reuters reports.

The baby boy — who disappeared in November at the Kabul airport — was found in the capital city, according to Reuters, and had been living with a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi who had found him in the airport and was attempting to raise him as his own.

In November, former U.S. Embassy security guard Mirza Ali Ahmadi explained to Reuters how he and his wife, Suraya, were with their five children outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 19 attempting to leave the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover at the end of the war.

As Taliban fighters began pushing out potential evacuees, the scene grew tumultuous, Ahmadi said, and the couple handed their 2-month old son, Sohail, over the fence to a U.S. soldier offering to help, they told Reuters.

By the time the family made it to the other side, some 30 minutes later, Sohail wasn't there.

Ahmadi, his wife and their other children were successfully evacuated and eventually made it to the United States, landing in Fort Bliss in Texas to await resettlement, where they have no relatives.

A spokesperson for the State Department previously told PEOPLE that, due to privacy considerations, they generally do not comment on specific cases. But the official confirmed that the government was aware of the missing child and was attempting to locate him.

"We are committed to ensuring the protection of unaccompanied children," the spokesperson says, adding, "We are working with our international partners and the international community to explore every avenue to locate the child, which includes an international amber alert that was issued through the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children."

Word-of-mouth (and old-fashioned journalism) ultimately proved key to uncovering Sohail's whereabouts.

After the initial Reuters report, some of Safi's neighbors recognized the boy, and got in contact with Ahmadi's father-in-law Mohammad Qasem Razawi, who traveled to see Safi in an attempt to persuade him to hand the child back, according to Reuters.

The outlet reports that Safi refused those requests, saying he instead wanted to be evacuated from Afghanistan along with his own family. The child's grandfather then contacted Taliban police, to report that Safi had kidnapped the infant.

The chief area controller of the local Taliban police station told Reuters: "The grandfather of the baby complained to us and we found Hamid and based on the evidence we had, we recognized the baby. With both sides in agreement, the baby will be handed over to his grandfather."

Following more than seven weeks of negotiations between Safi and Taliban police (as well as what was reported as a brief detainment), the child was reunited with his grandfather, who will pay Safi roughly $950 for taking care of the boy over the last few months.

According to Reuters, the State Department is now seeking to reunite the child with his parents and siblings in America.

A department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request regarding attempts at reunification.