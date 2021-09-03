The baby girl suffered a medical emergency during the flight and was pronounced dead later that night

9-Month-Old From Afghanistan Dies After Being Evacuated to the U.S.

A 9-month-old baby girl from Afghanistan died Wednesday night after reaching the U.S. on an evacuation flight to Philadelphia, city police said.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed the news to PEOPLE Friday. The baby became unresponsive during a flight from Germany to Philadelphia International Airport, Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell told CBS News.

Customs and Border Protection said the child suffered a medical emergency during transit, and emergency personnel met the plane when it landed at 9:16 p.m., the PPD spokesperson told PEOPLE. The infant and her father were rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and she was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m., per CBS.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents and family," Mitchell told ABC News.

Due to her age, her death is now being investigated by the PPD's special victims unit and the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office.

The child's death marks the first of an evacuee from Kabul on U.S. soil. According to the BBC, the Biden administration said it has evacuated about 124,000 people from the Afghan capital since the Taliban took control on Aug. 14.

At the height of the rescue mission, U.S. military planes were said to be taking off from Kabul every 39 minutes.