8 Million Refugees Believed to Have Fled Ukraine Since Start of War, Says United Nations

Poland, Czech Republic and Bulgaria have welcomed the largest number of refugees in the year since Russia launched its attack on sovereign Ukraine

By
Published on February 23, 2023 01:20 PM
A woman with two children and carrying bags walk on a street to leave Ukraine after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, close to the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj, on February 25, 2022, following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.
Ukrainian refugees. Photo: PETER LAZAR/AFP via Getty

More than 8 million refugees are believed to have fled Ukraine since the start of the war, one year ago Friday, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Poland has taken in the most refugees, totaling approximately 1.5 million.

"The biggest need is financial support," Celina Kretkowska-Adamowicz, director of program operations for Save the Children in Poland, told ABC News.

Kretkowska-Adamowicz said the humanitarian aid organization has been helping with "child protection, education, and the provision of emergency assistance through cash voucher[s]."

People fleeing war-torn Ukraine get food, clothing and toiletries at Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 2, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
Ukrainian refugees. Hannibal Hanschke/Getty

According to the U.N. Refugee Agency, next in line for the highest number of refugees is Czech Republic at 489,000, followed by Bulgaria at 153,000, Romania at 115,000, and Slovakia at 110,000. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Hungary have taken in a significant number as well.

The U.N. Refugee Agency reported results of a survey of 17,000 people who fled Ukraine, which found that 24% have returned to Ukraine for a temporary visit. Refugees who briefly returned cited their reasoning as visiting relatives (46%), obtaining documents (25%) and checking on property (24%). Less than 20% returned to check on the situation, access healthcare and get supplies. And less than 5% headed back either to help others evacuate or for unknown reasons.

Some have tried to move back to Ukraine, Kretkowska-Adamowicz told ABC News. "But then after a while, [some of them] find out that they are not able to live like this, and then they decide to go back to Poland," she said.

A woman sits on the hill as smoke rises above buildings in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after a Russian missile strike on October 10, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine to "reaffirm" U.S. support for the country as it enters the second year of its war against Russia.

"I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden, 80, said in a written statement.

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided," he continued. "He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

Zelenskyy, 45, posted photos from the visit on social media site Telegram and described his appreciation for Biden during a rundown of what they did together.

"Together with Joseph Biden, we visited St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. We laid flowers to the Wall of Remembrance of those who died for Ukraine. We honored the memory of Ukrainian heroes," Zelenskyy wrote. "Another important thing is that today we unveiled a plaque dedicated to the President of the United States on the Walk of the Brave in Kyiv."

Zelenskyy continued, "The first call on the night of February 24 last year, our negotiations, the constant and unwavering strong attention to our struggle and defense of Ukrainian democracy, as well as Mr. President Biden's personal contribution to strengthening the position of freedom in the world — this is something that will always be remembered in history."

