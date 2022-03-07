8 Civilians — Including 2 Children — Dead amid Evacuation in Ukraine, Irpin Mayor Markushyn Says

"In front of my own eyes died two small children and two adults," Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn recalled

Eight civilians — including two children — have died amid an evacuation of the Ukrainian city of Irpin, according to Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn.

On Sunday, after a group of residents crossed a bridge, they were hit by a Russian military strike, the New York Times reported, which killed a mother with two children and other individuals.

"The shell hit, and in front of my own eyes died two small children and two adults," Markushyn said in a video, per The Washington Post. "I want to emphasize these were peaceful residents."

The residents, the outlet noted, were on their way to evacuate Irpin by bus to travel and relocate to nearby areas amid Russia's invasion into the country.

Per the Times, the family that was struck was composed of "a mother, her teenage son and a daughter who appeared to be about 8," as well as what the outlet described as a "family friend," among others.

Irpin, Ukraine Credit: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Elsewhere in his remarks, Markushyn spoke about the family and other individuals who were killed, The Guardian reported.

"They were just trying to get out of town. To escape. The whole family," he said. "How many such families have died in Ukraine. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war."

Irpin, Ukraine Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, addressed the Russian forces behind the attack in a statement as well, the outlet added.

He said: "There will be no quiet place on this earth for you. Except for the grave."

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, 44, called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69 insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."