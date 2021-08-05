The study from Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points

60% of Americans Say a Donald Trump 2024 Bid Would Be 'Bad for the Country,' According to Poll

A majority of Americans may not support a re-election bid for former President Donald Trump.

Around 60% of people surveyed in a new poll from Quinnipiac University thought it would be "bad for the country" if Trump ran for president again in 2024.

Split by party, the results show that 73% of Republican participants think a Trump 2024 bid would be good for the United States and 95% of Democrats did not support a re-election campaign.

Slightly more than 60% of Independent voters also thought Trump should not run again.

President Joe Biden didn't fare much better among surveyed Americans. About 48% of participants also thought it would be a bad idea for him to run again in 2024. Only 37% said a Biden 2024 bid would be good for the country.

The study surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points, according to the university.

Trump has yet to confirm whether he plans on running again even as he has repeatedly teased a potential 2024 run. Shortly after he held his first post-presidential rally in June, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has made up his mind about whether or not he will run.

A divisive figure nationally, President Trump remains robustly popular with GOP voters and came out on top of a Republican nomination poll conducted at the CPAC gathering over the weekend, getting 70 percent of the ballots, according to Fox News.

The number was up from a CPAC poll conducted earlier this year, when he received just over half of the ballots.

Meanwhile, just under eight months into his presidential term, President Biden has managed to hold on to his 48% approval rating, according to the latest CNBC survey. However, his disapproval rating grew slightly from 41% to 45% in the poll of 802 American adults nationwide.