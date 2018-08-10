50 Fake Trump Stars Placed on Walk of Fame After City Council Votes to Recommend Permanent Removal

Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame mysteriously multiplied on Thursday, days after the West Hollywood City Council called for it to be permanently removed from the famed attraction.

A conservative street artist and his cohorts placed upwards of 50 fake Trump stars on the Los Angeles streets in the early hours of the morning, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the move to preserve his star was just the beginning.

“Rip up the president’s Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you’re the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up,” the artist, who wished to remain anonymous, told the trade magazine.

The stars were printed on sheets of floor vinyl with adhesive backing and placed on blank squares throughout the sidewalk, THR reported. They cost $1,000 to produce, money the artist and his group (nicknamed “The Fraction”) made with the financial aid of “a young and anonymous entrepreneur.”

“If no one peels these off, they could last there for 10 years,” the artist said, according to the outlet.

After being destroyed, Trump's Walk of Fame star multiplies https://t.co/dYU6SEQV8g pic.twitter.com/X4IUU3PkgX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 9, 2018

Trump’s original star has been damaged and vandalized a few times before.

Most recently, a man identified as Austin Clay, 24, took a pickaxe to the property on July 25. Clay was charged with a felony on Monday for the alleged vandalization, according to CBS Los Angeles.

In July 2016, Plastic Jesus, a street artist, built a wall around the star to make a political statement. And last month, comedian George Lopez pretended to pee on the star.

Leron Gubler, the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told PEOPLE in 2016 that a star has “never” been removed from the walk. “Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he said.

Donald Trump's star in July Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Donald Trump's star, being repaired. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

That didn’t stop the West Hollywood City Council from trying. On Monday, they unanimously voted in favor of a resolution requesting that the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce take action in permanently removing the star, which the president received for his time hosting The Apprentice in 2007.

Their decision, CNN reported, is not legally binding because the West Hollywood City Council has no jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame.

In a statement to CNN, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said, “The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists.”

Donald Trump FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Donald Trump's original star ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Duran added to the outlet that such a request has never been made before, “But the circumstances compelled us to make an exception to the rule.”

Neither the West Hollywood City Council nor the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Meanwhile, many of the temporary Trump stars placed by the unnamed artist have already been peeled off, THR reported.

A Ripley’s Believe It or Not! employee, explained to the outlet, “We didn’t want to have what happened to the old star here. Not only would the star be destroyed, but it would damage our property.”