The rapper is facing backlash for the endorsement, including from ex Chelsea Handler who said, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend"

50 Cent Says 'Vote for Trump' While Also Claiming President 'Doesn't Like Black People'

50 Cent is facing backlash after telling his social media followers to vote for Donald Trump while claiming the president "doesn’t like black people" at the same time.

On Monday, the rapper, 45, posted a photo to Instagram of a television broadcast from CNBC's Power Lunch that showed top tax rates per state under Democratic candidate Joe Biden's proposed tax plan. 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson III) expressed shock at how the tax rates would apply to him.

"👀WHAT THE F---! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨 F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62 percent are you out of ya f------ mind. 😤," he wrote.

According to Biden's official campaign website, his plan would "require corporations and the wealthiest Americans to finally pay their fair share."

"He won’t ask a single person making under $400,000 per year to pay a penny more in taxes, and will in fact enact more than one-dozen middle-class tax cuts that will finally give working families the financial support they deserve," reads the campaign's tax outline.

Countless people on social media spoke out against 50 Cent's endorsement of Trump, 74, including his ex Chelsea Handler, who tweeted, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend." Voice actress Grey DeLisle added: "Of course the guy whose name is literally *an amount of money* cares more about that than black lives, LGBTQ rights or kids in cages. #50Cent."

Others welcomed the rapper's comments, with lawyer Jenna Ellis writing, "Welcome to TEAM TRUMP and protecting our liberty, freedom, and prosperity!!!"

Added conservative television personality Tomi Lahren, "And @50cent just said, 'Vote Trump' after seeing what Slow Joe’s tax rates will be! Let’s go!!!

On Tuesday, 50 Cent continued his political endorsement, sharing a clip from a Fox News segment in which the television personalities discussed the artist's comments.

Alongside the post, he wrote: "Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62 percent is a very, very, bad idea. 😟 i don’t like it." In a subsequent post, he added that the tax increase would cause him to start "packing my bags everybody that has money is gonna move."

Previously in a 2018 interview with Larry King where the rapper was asked about Trump's presidency, 50 Cent said, "I don't know how he got elected to begin with. ... I mean, it's a tough job."

He also discussed Trump during a 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, claiming that he was offered half of a million dollars to attend Trump's presidential inauguration in 2017.

"I didn't do it because I didn't know if I could fix the damage," 50 Cent said at the time. "... Don't bring me to fix the African American vote, pick somebody else."

Back in September, The New York Times reported that Trump paid a total of $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017 thanks to a nearly $10 million tax credit partially connected to a hotel project in Washington, D.C. Trump has avoided publicly releasing his tax returns both before and during his time in office, defending his refusal to release the records by citing an ongoing IRS audit.

When asked about the Times report during a White House press conference, Trump wrote off the piece as "fake news." He also lamented that the IRS "does not treat me well."

Though the Times report did not cover 2018 and 2019 tax filings, the publication analyzed 18 years' worth of tax returns for Trump and his businesses going back to 2000, finding that he paid zero income taxes in 10 of those years. According to the paper, it was “largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.”