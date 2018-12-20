5 Secrets of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Relationship with Her Beloved Late Husband Marty

Even before Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s relationship with her late husband Martin “Marty” Ginsburg made it onscreen, their real-life romance was the stuff of legend.

“They loved each other. They also admired each other so much,” says Daniel Stieplman.

Stieplman is the Supreme Court justice’s nephew and wrote the screenplay of On the Basis of Sex, which hits theatres on Dec. 25. The film reveals how a young Ruth went on to fight for gender equality with the unwavering support of Marty, a highly successful tax lawyer.

“Ruth has two foundations in her life,” says longtime friend Nina Totenberg. “One is her family, and the other is the law. Her marriage to Marty was the blood that ran through her veins.”

The Ginsburgs Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Married for 56 years until Marty’s death in 2010, the couple raised two children, Jane, now 63, and James, now 53. Ruth, now 85, has become a cultural sensation (she’s known as the “Notorious RBG”) for her regular dissent in the majority-conservative Supreme Court. Before that she worked for decades changing laws that discriminated on the basis of gender — with Marty’s complete support.

Here are five secrets about their incredible partnership:

1. Marty was an “incredibly progressive dude.”

Armie Hammer plays Marty in the upcoming film and has deep admiration for the man, who was ahead of his time.

“They existed in a completely gender-equal relationship,” Armie told PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle during SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight. “He was an incredibly progressive dude … He cooked, he cleaned, he took care of the house. He did whatever it took in order to facilitate his wife being able to achieve what she did.”

Marty maintained this support throughout their marriage, in part because of his own great self-assurance. Marty “was so confident that of course he should have the most beautiful, brilliant wife, and he wanted to celebrate her,” his nephew explains.

2. He became the family chef in order to spare them from Ruth’s cooking.