Haiti's ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, said "there is no doubt" those involved with the assassination of Jovenel Moïse received outside help

Haitian Authorities Say 4 Suspects Have Been Killed, 2 Others Arrested After President's Death

Following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, four suspects have been killed and two others have been arrested, according to multiple reports. Other suspects currently remain at large.

On Wednesday evening, Haiti's police chief Léon Charles said in a news conference, per BBC, "We blocked [the suspects] en route as they left the scene of the crime. Since then, we have been battling with them."

"The pursuit of the mercenaries continues," he added, according to NPR. "Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested."

Charles also said that three police officers had been held hostage during the ordeal, but they were later freed by their fellow officers. Officials did not provide any specifics about the suspects or address a motive or what led police to them, the outlet added.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement that Moïse, the president of Haiti since 2017, was killed at home on Wednesday by "an unidentified group of individuals, some of whom were speaking in Spanish," according to multiple outlets including CBS News.

Joseph added that the group "attacked the private residence of the president of the Republic and mortally wounded him."

"The first lady was wounded by a bullet and the necessary measures are being taken," said Joseph of Moïse's wife of 25 years, Martine. After being "shot multiple times in the incident," Martine was flown to Fort Lauderdale to be treated for her injuries, according to local news reports.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti said it was "restricting its direct-hire U.S. citizen staff to the Embassy compounds in Tabarre until further notice," noting the embassy would be closed Wednesday due to ''an ongoing security situation."

Haiti's ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, told CNN Thursday morning that the murder of Moïse was carried out by foreigners, but "there is no doubt" that they received help from within the country.

"We do hope that the national police will continue to hunt them down because possibly there were more than six," Edmond said of further potential suspects involved. "We are trying to see how we can make sure that those are caught and identified and be brought to justice."

"The most important thing is we need to continue with the investigations and look and identify those who financed them, those who paid them to commit this horrible act," he added.

As for a motive, Edmond declined to speculate on the reason for the attack while the investigation into it remains ongoing, noting, however, "it's certain that the head of state cannot be killed just for play."

Moise's assassination comes as Haiti grapples with extreme violence in its capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as a growing humanitarian crisis and a spike in COVID-19 cases.