The packages, which were mailed from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators

25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'

All 25 Ohio Republican senators were shipped envelopes of feces, discovered Thursday morning.

The packages, which were mailed almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio Senate spokesman John Fortney, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The return addresses on the envelopes were fake, Fortney added.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sending feces via mail is a federal crime, meaning this incident is now under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspector, the outlet reports. Fortney also noted that the Ohio Highway Patrol has been notified.

In an interview with News 5, Fortney said the situation is "ridiculous" and that they're assuming the feces is human rather than animal.

"I'm really angry about it," Fortney said to the outlet. "These are a bunch of little scared, little cowards that wouldn't say s--- or a thing to you face-to-face, right? They would rather send it in the mail."

He continued, "As always, the safety of all 33 members of the Senate, their staff and Statehouse employees remains a priority."

For Republican senator Jay Hottinger, this incident is "gross and stupid, immaturity at its highest level," he told The Columbus Dispatch.

"Just another crappy day," Hottinger added.

Sen. Jay Hottinger and State Sen. Kristina Roegner Sen. Jay Hottinger and State Sen. Kristina Roegner | Credit: Courtesy The Ohio Senate

Speaking to News 5, State Sen. Kristina Roegner said she's trying to be understanding.

"There are other things going on and I don't want to make myself seem like a victim," she said to the outlet. "I understand that people are very passionate right now."

Republican senators recently passed a 6-week abortion ban following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

"This is a highly charged and emotional issue, there's passion on both sides," Roegner said to the outlet. "But we need to engage in civil discourse."

According to News 5, the Statehouse team is now determining if heightened security measures for the policymakers will be required moving forward.

roe v. wade Protestors face off outside the Supreme Court after a draft opinion stating the intention to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Last month's 6-to-3 ruling in the federal Supreme Court reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting trigger laws in place that governors enacted following the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Biden, 79, has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."

"Today the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away the constitutional right for the American people they had already recognized. They didn't limit it, they simply took it away. That's never been done to a right so important to so many Americans," Biden said in a speech hours after the decision. "Now with Roe gone, let's be very clear: the health and life of women in this nation, are now at risk."

"The consequences and the consensus of the American people — core principles of equality, liberty, dignity, and a stability of the rule of law — demand that Roe should not have been overturned," he added. "With this decision, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court show how extreme it is; how far removed they are from the majority of this country, that they've made the United States an outlier among developed nations of the world."

In a speech from the White House, Biden discussed the plan for his administration to use "all of its appropriate lawful powers to fight back" but imploring Congress to take action.

RELATED VIDEO: President Joe Biden Speaks Out as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

"I know so many of us are frustrated and disillusioned that the court has taken something away that is so fundamental. I know so many women are now going to face incredibly difficult situations," the president said. "I hear you, I support you, I stand with you."

"Congress must act," Biden said. "Let me be very clear and not ambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman's right to choose is for Congress to restore the protection of Roe v. Wade as federal law. No executive action from the president can do that. And if Congress, as it appears, lacks the vote to do that now, voters need to make their voices heard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since then, Biden has also spoken about his desire to codify Roe v. Wade into law.