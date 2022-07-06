Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
With more than two years to go until the 2024 presidential election, reports are swirling about which public figures may throw their hats in the ring for what is already shaping up to be one of the most heated political races in American history
Joe Biden
Age: 79
Party: Democratic
Less than two months after his 2021 inauguration, President Biden announced his intention to run for reelection in 2024, with Vice President Kamala Harris joining him on the ticket once again. Biden — who served as a U.S. Senator from 1973 until his promotion to vice president in 2009 — is a career Democrat who's garnered a reputation for speaking his mind on issues he supports (in 2012, he made history for announcing his support of same-sex marriage before the Obama administration had a chance to sign off).
After beating out a strong pool of Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential primaries, he faced incumbent President Donald Trump, securing both the popular vote and electoral college.
President Biden is an obvious frontrunner in the 2024 election, though his diminishing approval ratings over issues like inflation and gun violence — and his struggle to get a grip on the Democrat-controlled Congress — have left some members of his own party questioning whether he can pull off another win if things don't start turning around.
Many Democratic hopefuls in recent presidential elections — such as Vice President Harris, Sec. Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — have used Biden's plans to run again as a reason for staying out of the 2024 election, creating leeway for them to change their mind if Biden decides to sit the next cycle out.
Donald Trump
Age: 76
Party: Republican
Twice impeached and full of controversy, former President Trump is far from the ideal candidate to lead the Republican Party in 2024, but he's proven before that he can command an audience — perhaps too well, after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on his behalf to try and keep him in power after losing reelection to Joe Biden — and that's enough to make him a serious contender.
Trump left the White House on a sour note, with members of his own party turning on him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Since leaving office, several former staffers have come forward with shocking allegations about his conduct, and he continues to be the subject of multiple criminal investigations. Still, he has stayed active in politics, campaigning for far-right candidates throughout the midterm election cycle and keeping people guessing as to whether he'll risk another loss by launching a third presidential campaign.
Nikki Haley
Age: 50
Party: Republican
On June 30, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump told reporters in Iowa that she is open to running for president in 2024 "if there's a place for me."
The Des Moines Register reported that Haley said, "I've never lost a race. I'm not going to start now. I'll put 1,000 percent in and I'll finish it." Days before those comments, she told Fox News that she will reveal her decision about running early in 2023.
Haley has been a supporter of Trump since he earned the Republican Party nomination in 2016, later calling him a "friend" and tweeting in January 2021 that she was "really proud of the successes of the Trump administration." Following the deadly Capitol riots, she delivered mixed messages on her support of Trump, at once bashing his critics and calling his actions a letdown. Later in 2021, she said that if Trump runs for president again, she will support him and not contest him.
Gavin Newsom
Age: 54
Party: Democratic
The California governor has a wealth of experience in his home state, formerly serving as lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, though it remains unclear how he would be received on the national level. In July, he began airing a television ad in Florida markets targeting their Republican governor, Ron DeSantis — another rumored presidential candidate — leading some to wonder if he was testing the waters for a 2024 run.
Newsom, the onetime husband of conservative TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, has built a career around progressive values, allowing him to survive a recall campaign in 2021 and earning him an almost-guaranteed reelection as California's leader in November.
Ron DeSantis
Age: 43
Party: Republican
As Florida's governor, DeSantis has characterized the division that encapsulates the state's political makeup. A hero among right-wing conservatives and a proud enemy to others, he riles up a similar base as Trump, posing a threat to the former president if both were to seek the Republican nomination. Though he previously downplayed his intentions to run for president, he is widely considered a top contender in the 2024 race.
DeSantis has dominated headlines recently as the commander in chief of America's culture wars, restricting voting rights, enacting Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, politicizing the concept of critical race theory, pushing to ban gender-affirming medical care, refusing to order COVID vaccines for young children, and scolding students wearing masks. Acknowledging that DeSantis lacks the charisma Trump has, a political insider tells PEOPLE, "He is shrewd and makes sure he looks like he is doing the right thing." His talent? "He is a leader unruffled by controversy."
Prior to assuming the office of governor in 2019, DeSantis represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Liz Cheney
Age: 55
Party: Republican
Representing Wyoming in the House of Representatives since 2017, Cheney — daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — has earned bipartisan respect as a voice of reason during increasingly polarized times. Following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump, a move that would cost her the title of third-ranking House Republican after representatives voted to remove her as chairman of the party's House caucus.
Since 2021, Cheney has repeatedly doubled down on her opposition of Trump, even vice chairing the House committee organized to investigate his role in the Capitol riots. As a result, she's been ostracized by the outer reaches of the Republican Party and faces an uphill battle to reelection in November. Still, she remains unfazed, saying her oath to defend the Constitution transcends her status as an elected conservative.
While Cheney has not formally revealed plans to run for president in 2024, she has previously entertained the idea and could potentially pull undecided voters to the right if she was able to secure the Republican nomination. "I won't let a former president or anyone else unravel the democracy," she told Today's Savannah Guthrie in 2021. "Whatever it takes."
JB Pritzker
Age: 57
Party: Democratic
The latest elected official to find themself at the center of a gun violence tragedy, Illinois Gov. Pritzker has sparked buzz as a possible Democratic challenger to President Biden, though he has not presently declared an intention to leave state politics.
The first-term governor, a billionaire businessman and member of the wealthy family behind Hyatt hotels, is not exactly the political figure on everyone's lips — but throughout his reelection campaign he has traveled around the nation in support of abortion rights, helping other elected officials rally Democrats in support of progressive causes. His bold response to Highland Park's deadly Fourth of July parade shooting only amplified whispers that his energy could translate to strong voter enthusiasm come 2024.
Stacey Abrams
Age: 48
Party: Democratic
Abrams, one of PEOPLE's 2021 Women Changing the World, continues to be a rising star in the Democratic Party, credited with mobilizing the masses and helping turn Georgia blue in the 2020 election for the first time in nearly 30 years. That said, the Peach State remains her focus for now, as the voting rights champion recently secured the 2022 Democratic nomination for Georgia governor.
Abrams has openly declared her intention to run for president at some point in her career, but if she wins the governorship this year, she's expected to wait until at least 2028 to seek a higher office so that she can carry out a full term.
In 2018, the former Georgia representative narrowly lost her bid for governor to Republican Brian Kemp. This year, she will again face Kemp, now the incumbent, in hopes that the hundreds of thousands of Democrats she's helped register to vote since 2018 will change the outcome.
If Abrams loses her Georgia bid in November, she could face pressure from Democrats to speed up her career timeline and funnel her energy into a 2024 presidential run.