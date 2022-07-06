Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates

Age: 79

Party: Democratic

Less than two months after his 2021 inauguration, President Biden announced his intention to run for reelection in 2024, with Vice President Kamala Harris joining him on the ticket once again. Biden — who served as a U.S. Senator from 1973 until his promotion to vice president in 2009 — is a career Democrat who's garnered a reputation for speaking his mind on issues he supports (in 2012, he made history for announcing his support of same-sex marriage before the Obama administration had a chance to sign off).

After beating out a strong pool of Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential primaries, he faced incumbent President Donald Trump, securing both the popular vote and electoral college.

President Biden is an obvious frontrunner in the 2024 election, though his diminishing approval ratings over issues like inflation and gun violence — and his struggle to get a grip on the Democrat-controlled Congress — have left some members of his own party questioning whether he can pull off another win if things don't start turning around.

Many Democratic hopefuls in recent presidential elections — such as Vice President Harris, Sec. Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — have used Biden's plans to run again as a reason for staying out of the 2024 election, creating leeway for them to change their mind if Biden decides to sit the next cycle out.