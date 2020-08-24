The RNC was moved twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place in D.C. without crowds this week

The Trump Family & More: Here's Who Is Speaking At the Republican National Convention This Week

The full schedule of speakers for the 2020 Republican National Convention was released Sunday, one day before the start of the party's four-day election pitch to the country.

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and much like the Democratic National Convention last week, this week's RNC will see speakers making remote appearances — including from Washington, D.C. — with GOP delegates handling official party proceedings in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Citing "safety concerns" amid the pandemic, President Donald Trump , 74, announced on July 23 he was canceling the celebratory offshoot of the RNC that was slated for Florida after re-locating from Charlotte.

The president will, of course, be the focus of the week-long show as he's set to accept the party's re-election nomination on Thursday with a speech from the White House.

The RNC has also teased that Trump will, unusually, make appearances every day of the convention while his family, political allies and others voice their support.

"Together, we are honoring the great American story and looking ahead to the next chapter: four more years of American prosperity," the party's chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, said in a Monday statement.

First Lady Melania Trump, the president's four adult children, and a slate of conservative politicians like Sen. Mitch McConnell, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Ambassador Nikki Halley will round out the docket in support of a second term for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Reflecting the extent to which the Trump administration and Republican Party have merged, the RNC will heavily feature various Trumps and his key congressional allies.

But previous Republican leaders, like President George W. Bush, will be absent as will major GOP governors like Mike DeWine. Some of the proceedings will also involve government buildings like the White House, in what critics say is an unethical — even illegal — intermingling.

The RNC is organized under the daily themes of “Land of Promise,” “Land of Opportunity,” “Land of Heroes” and “Land of Greatness." The bulk of the programming is expected to air each night in primetime, on TV and online, with daily business being streamed as well.

See the full RNC schedule of speakers below:

Image zoom From left: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Monday

• South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

• Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise

• Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

• Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan

• Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

• Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman

• Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones

• Donald Trump Jr.

• Kimberly Guilfoyle, a campaign adviser, former Fox News host and Trump Jr.'s girlfriend

• Amy Johnson Ford, a nurse

• Charlie Kirk, founder of the group Turning Point USA

• Kim Klacik, Maryland GOP congressional candidate

• Mark and Patricia McCloskey, filmed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis

• Sean Parnell, Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate

• Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack who was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting

Image zoom First Lady Melania Trump Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

Tuesday

• First Lady Melania Trump

• Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

• Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

• Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

• Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

• Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

• Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

• Abby Johnson, anti-abortion activist

• Myron Lizer, Vice President of the Navajo Nation

• Jason Joyce

• Mary Ann Mendoza

• Megan Pauley

• Cris Peterson

• John Peterson

• Nicholas Sandmann

• Eric Trump

• Tiffany Trump

Image zoom Vice President Mike Pence Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Wednesday

• Vice President Mike Pence

• Second Lady Karen Pence

• Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn

• Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

• South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

• Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw

• New York Rep. Elise Stefanik

• New York Rep. Lee Zeldin

• Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

• Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

• Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to Vice President Pence

• Jack Brewer, former NFL player

• Burgess Owens, former NFL player

• Sister Dede Byrne

• Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina congressional candidate

• Scott Dane

• Clarence Henderson

• Ryan Holets

• Michael McHale

• Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law and campaign adviser

Image zoom President Donald Trump Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Thursday

• President Donald J. Trump

• Ultimate Fighting Championship President President Dana White

• Housing Secretary Ben Carson

• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

• Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

• House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

• New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew

• White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump

• White House aide Ja'Ron Smith

• Ann Dorn

• Debbie Flood

• Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney

• Franklin Graham

• Alice Johnson

• Wade Mayfield