Who Has Dropped Out of the 2020 Presidential Race — So Far

Sen. Mike Gravel
The 89-year-old former senator from Alaska led a brief — and rather nontraditional — campaign before dropping out in August.
Gravel, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008, first as a Democrat and then as a Libertarian, was convinced to run by a pair of teenagers and announced his candidacy by claiming he only wanted to make it to the debate stage in order to “push the field left.”
Despite a viral, Twitter-heavy campaign run by the 18-year-olds, one a high school senior and the other a freshman at Columbia University, Gravel failed to qualify for the first debate in June and missed the polling mark for the second debate a month later.
He dropped out Aug. 6 and has since endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
“I’m proud and honored to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for the presidency of the United States,” he said in a Twitter video. “Bernie has a program that benefits all Americans — not just the 1 percent. He will be a great president for all Americans.”
Gov. John Hickenlooper
The former governor of Colorado kicked off his presidential campaign in March, describing himself as a “pragmatic progressive.”
“Ultimately I’m running for president because I believe that not only can I beat Donald Trump, but that I am the person that can bring people together on the other side and actually get stuff done,” Hickenlooper said on Good Morning America. “The division is keeping us from addressing big issues like climate change and the soaring costs of health care.”
The Democrat, who was the mayor of Denver, a geologist and a restaurateur before serving as governor from 2011 to 2019, pulled the plug on his bid in August.
“In almost every regard, this journey has been more exciting and more rewarding than I ever imagined, although of course I did imagine a very different conclusion,” he said in a video announcing his decision to drop out of the race.
“I ran for president because this country is being ripped apart by politics and partisan games while our biggest problems go unsolved. Now today, I’m ending my campaign for president but I will never stop believing America can only move forward when we work together.”
As for what’s next, Hickenlooper said he would give “some serious thought” to a Senate run.
Richard Ojeda
Ojeda threw his hat into the ring for the presidency in November after losing his congressional candidacy bid in West Virginia.
A former Army paratrooper who resigned as a state Senator to focus on his campaign, Ojeda voted for Trump in 2016 but made it clear his opinions on the president had soured.
“I think I relate to the people far more than what the president can ever relate to these people,” he said upon announcing his campaign. “The very people he comes down to West Virginia and stands in front of could never afford one single round of gold in some of his fancy country clubs. That’s not where I stand.”
Ojeda, 48, eventually dropped out of the race in late January, writing in a statement that he did not want to accept money from people for a campaign “that does not have the ability to compete.
“I want you to know that my fight does not end. I may not have the money to make the media pay attention, but I will continue raising my voice and highlighting the issues the working class, the sick and the elderly face in this nation,” he wrote.
Rep. Eric Swalwell
A long-shot when he announced he was running in April, Swalwell stuck out his campaign until July, when he became the first candidate who had made it onto the debate stage to then drop out of the race.
The California congressman, 38, was heavily focused on gun violence prevention (he proposed a gun buyback program), climate change, health care and the student debt crisis.
He said he was calling it quits after his polling and fundraising numbers fell short, but he promised to continue fighting for a safer nation.
“After the first Democratic presidential debate, our polling and fundraising numbers weren’t what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination,” he said. “My presidential campaign ends today, but this also is the start of a new passage for the issues on which our campaign ran.”