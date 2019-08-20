Who Has Dropped Out of the 2020 Presidential Race — So Far

The 89-year-old former senator from Alaska led a brief — and rather nontraditional — campaign before dropping out in August.

Gravel, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008, first as a Democrat and then as a Libertarian, was convinced to run by a pair of teenagers and announced his candidacy by claiming he only wanted to make it to the debate stage in order to “push the field left.”

RELATED: Meet the Remaining 2020 Presidential Candidates

Despite a viral, Twitter-heavy campaign run by the 18-year-olds, one a high school senior and the other a freshman at Columbia University, Gravel failed to qualify for the first debate in June and missed the polling mark for the second debate a month later.

He dropped out Aug. 6 and has since endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“I’m proud and honored to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for the presidency of the United States,” he said in a Twitter video. “Bernie has a program that benefits all Americans — not just the 1 percent. He will be a great president for all Americans.”