Every 2020 Presidential Candidate Celebrities Have Endorsed So Far

The race is on.

As the 2020 field of presidential candidates continues to narrow, the solid remaining 19 contenders have A-list supporters who’ve been vocal about who they want to see as the next president of the United States.

From Oscar winners to internationally known pop stars, see who is on team Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and beyond.

Donald Trump

Image zoom Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

The current president, who was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 18, 2019, on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine scandal, has his status as commander-in-chief hanging in the balance. Trump, who will likely have to stand trial in the Senate in the new year, must beat out fellow republicans Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, if he wants to remain in the White House.

Despite the current chaos surrounding Trump and his administration, the 73-year-old still has some famous supporters on his side. His most well-known ally is rapper Kanye West.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

To make sure his fans knew where he stood coming into 2019, West sent out a string of tweets to set the record straight. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand,” he tweeted before posting three dragon emojis and writing, “Trump all day.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

In May 2019, actor Jon Voight also pledged his allegiance to the president and tweeted out a two-part video to share why Trump has been “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

Voight followed up the impeachment vote by tweeting another video in support of the president, called “In God We Trust”.

In God We Trust pic.twitter.com/xbMCTDhgp4 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) December 19, 2019

In the clip, the actor claims that “if the impeachment proceeds, America will fall — for President Trump has built it back and the extreme left are destroying this nation’s glory.”

Other supporters include Roseanne Barr, Scott Baio (via Fox News) and Stacey Dash (via NYT).

Joe Biden

Image zoom Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU

The former vice president has director Rob Reiner on his side. The 72-year-old expressed his stance in a tweet, writing, “We have a great field of candidates running for President. We should be supportive of them all. But if ever there was a time in our nation’s history that we needed someone to restore our soul & standing as leader of the free world, it’s now. Joe Biden will do that on day one.”

We have a great field of candidates running for President. We should be supportive of them all. But if ever there was a time in our nation’s history that we needed someone to restore our soul & standing as leader of the free world, it’s now. Joe Biden will do that on day one. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2019

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin shared his requirements for who the next president should be, only to drive home that Biden is the candidate for him.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

“The main things I want in a nominee, however, are twofold: (1) someone who can beat Trump, and (2) someone who would actually be a good/ great president,” Martin wrote in his blog in May 2019. “Biden qualifies on both counts. Also, the speech he gave announcing his run was kickass… and so, so true. I wish him well.”

Other supporters include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and George Takei (via CNN).

Elizabeth Warren

Image zoom Alex Wong/Getty Images

The senator from Massachusetts is teeming with celebrity support, including from Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness. On Twitter, the star shared how he knew Warren was for him.

“The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds. It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with ‘amazing’ plantinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right,” he tweeted in September 2019, alluding to Warren’s Medicare-for-all stance.

The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds. It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with “amazing” plantinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 25, 2019

Warren also has John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s cosign, along with that of musician Melissa Etheridge.

We look forward to the Warren Presidency! — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 29, 2019

“We Look forward to the Warren Presidency!” Legend tweeted at the nominee, while Etheridge took the straight-forward route and tweeted, “I am officially pledging my support for @ewarren for her candidacy for president!”

I am officially pledging my support for @ewarren for her candidacy for president! #ElizabethWarren pic.twitter.com/fvJVOrcAXS — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) October 10, 2019

Other supporters include Megan Rapinoe, Amy Schumer, Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Reynolds (via Politico).

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Sanders has Cardi B on his side — okurrr! The star sat down with the 78-year-old in August 2019 to discuss important issues that affect every day American people, including police brutality against black men and minorities, protecting immigrants, health care and more.

Bernie Sanders is kicking off a three-day trip in Iowa today alongside @SusanSarandon, here at a campaign field office in Davenport with her Pomeranian-Maltese named Penny. pic.twitter.com/2Yh2PkTJxs — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) August 19, 2019

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon was seen speaking at a Sanders rally in August 2019, while in November, the candidate and singer Ariana Grande expressed support for each other. The “Thank U, Next” singer thanked the presidential hopeful for coming to her show and shared that her team has helped register more than 20,000 young people so they can vote in the upcoming election.

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Other supporters include Miley Cyrus, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover (via AOL).

Pete Buttigieg

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been extremely popular with Hollywood. According to filings by the 2019 Federal Election Commission, reported by TMZ, Mayor Pete has had Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow, Larry David, Michael J. Fox, Ryan Murphy, Sharon Stone and more donate to his 2020 campaign.

Shameless star Emmy Rossum showed her support via Instagram and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane expressed his opinion on Buttigieg being “one of the best Presidential candidates I’ve seen in my lifetime,” on Twitter in July 2019.

Damn Twitter for the character limit. pic.twitter.com/TzSIFQmxbg — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 31, 2019

Other supporters include Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Garner, Ben Platt and Anthony Rapp (via TMZ).

Cory Booker

Image zoom REX/Shutterstock

New Jersey’s senator has full support from one particular celebrity starlet. Actress Rosario Dawson confirmed back in March 2019, after months of speculation, that she is dating Booker. She also recently told The Washington Post that she’s “absolutely in love” with the candidate. Make no mistake — Booker has Dawson’s vote. “Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention,” Dawson tweeted in September 2019.

For the record I, of course, endorse @CoryBooker. Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention. My focus this election is on voter registration and the census. Proud to celebrate 15 years with @votolatino and support folks in using their voice and being counted! — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) September 9, 2019

Another passionate supporter is musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi. Emily Larsen, a political reporter at the DC Examiner, tweeted a screenshot of a fundraising email that was signed by Bon Jovi, which says, “To put it simply, I think Cory Booker is a great man who would do an amazing job in the White House.”

Other supporters include Jamie Lee Curtis, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Bacon and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman (via Axios).

Amy Klobuchar

Image zoom Alex Wong/Getty Images

The senator from Minnesota has former Glee star Jane Lynch on her side. The actress tweeted, “If you like Amy, now is the time to support her $. I like her and I supported her,” adding Klobuchar’s website to close out her tweet.

If you like Amy, now is the time to support her $. I like her and I supported her via https://t.co/0nahxsexi5 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 14, 2019

Other supporters include Jane Fonda and Teri Hatcher (via LA Times).

Andrew Yang

Yang Gang gained another member when tech entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted his support of Yang in August 2019. Musk tweeted “I support Yang” in response to a comment made by Hardcore History Twitter’s Dan Carlin.

I support Yang — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2019

According to CNBC, Musk and Yang hold similar views on the need for universal basic income in the United States. Musk told the outlet in 2016 that “there is a pretty good chance we end up with a universal basic income, or something like that, due to automation,” and one of Yang’s biggest campaign promises has been to give American citizens, who are 18 or older, $1,000 a month since he believes robots and other automated services will continue to replace humans in the workforce.

I will put our celebrity donor list of Nicolas Cage, Rivers Cuomo, Noah Centineo and Sam Altman up against anyone’s. 😀 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) April 16, 2019

Other supporters include Donald Glover, Nicolas Cage, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Noah Centineo and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.

Thank you @jack for the support! I use at least one of your products every day. 👍 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) April 16, 2019

Michael Bloomberg

Image zoom Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former mayor of New York City entered the race fairly late in the game (on Nov. 24, 2019) after announcing in March that he wasn’t going to run for president, but that didn’t deter Judy Sheindlin, famously known as Judge Judy, from pledging her support. The Emmy-award winner wrote an op-ed in USA Today outlining why Bloomberg is her top choice.

“An independent, tough-minded businessman, he represents our best chance to bring America together again and begin the long national process of healing,” Sheindlin wrote.

“We need a no-nonsense president who’s sane, competent and honest, someone who can’t be bought and has no skin in the game. As he showed during 12 years as mayor in New York City Hall, Michael Bloomberg fits the bill,” she continued.

Image zoom Paramount TV/Courtesy Everett Collection

“He’s a self-made billionaire, a man who made a lot of money in a very straightforward, transparent way. He’s an advocate for strong action on climate change. He believes in reasonable gun control, like the vast majority of Americans. He believes in making certain that the criminal element in our society — which scars the life of so many — is treated firmly, swiftly and fairly,” she added.