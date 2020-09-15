Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting

With election day less than two months away on Nov. 3, find out which celebrities are Team Biden and which are Team Trump

The 2020 election will be historic no matter the outcome, and with less than two months to go until the big day, celebrities are becoming more outspoken about their voting choices. From movie stars to chart-topping singers, see which A-listers are showing support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his history-making running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and who is hoping to see Republican incumbents President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence continue in office for a second term.

Donald Trump

Image zoom President Donald Trump Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty

Kid Rock

The country rapper joined Donald Trump Jr. in his native Michigan for a campaign event there on Sept. 14 in support of President Trump’s reelection. The singer has long been a vocal supporter of Trump, having visited him in the White House and enjoyed rounds of golf together in the past.

Stacey Dash

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Clueless actress was an early supporter of President Trump, and spoke to journalist Nicholas Ballasy in June 2016 about her reasoning, according to the New York Times.

“Why do you keep voting Democrat, and nothing changes?” she says in the clip, adding that she voted for Obama in the 2008 presidential election before switching parties. “Try something new. Especially a guy who’s not the establishment. He’s not the man, as they say it. The establishment doesn’t even like him. But he’s a Republican. He’s a conservative.”

Dash’s Twitter bio currently includes the hashtags “#MAGA” and “#WomenForTrump.”

Roseanne Barr

?

The actress, who was fired from her own Roseanne reboot in May 2018 after she tweeted a racist statement about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, stepped out in a Trump 2020 hat back in August 2018.

Jon Voight

?

In May 2019, the actor — who is also Angelina Jolie's father — pledged his allegiance to the president and tweeted a two-part video to share why Trump has been “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” Voight has continued to share frequent videos on Twitter, in which he promotes Trump, the Republican party and conservative values.

Scott Baio

The Joanie Loves Chachi star praised Trump in a 2016 interview on Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanie. When asked about the uproar surrounding Trump’s infamous leaked Access Hollywood tape, Baio says in the clip that he likes Trump because “Trump is not a politician, he talks like a guy, and ladies out there — this is what guys talk about when you’re not around. So if you’re offended by it, grow up … This is the way the world works, it’s not a big thing.”

More recently, Baio has posted videos to his Twitter encouraging his followers to vote for Trump.

Stephen Baldwin

Image zoom

The youngest Baldwin brother (and dad to Hailey Bieber) is a longtime and staunch Trump supporter who has spoken out against his older brother Alec’s famous Saturday Night Live impersonations of the president. Stephen, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, acted as keynote speaker in Oct. 2019 for the second annual Trump Day Dinner, hosted by Villagers for Trump in Florida, according to Villages-News, a local paper.

Kirstie Alley

Image zoom

The Cheers alum shared her previous voting history on Twitter on Sept. 7, noting that she has backed both Democrats and Republicans over the years, voting for Obama and then for Trump — which she plans to do again.

Joe Biden

Image zoom Former Vice President Joe Biden ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A number of musicians showed their support for the Democratic nominee by performing virtually at the Democratic National Convention, which kicked off on Aug. 17. Over the course of four days, Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Chicks, Common, Jennifer Hudson and more performed in support of Biden's run.

Karlie Kloss

Image zoom Karlie Kloss/YouTube

Despite marrying into the Kushner family, the supermodel and Project Runway host is endorsing Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election. Kloss, who launched Kode with Klossy in 2015 to empower and support young women looking to get involved in tech, appeared at a Biden event in early September focused on STEAM, an expanded approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, art and math.

A source close to Kloss explained: "For those who know Karlie, this event makes a lot of sense. She cares deeply about the future of women in STEAM and has always supported the candidates who stand for the issues she’s passionate about."

Ina Garten

Image zoom Noam Galai/WireImage; Win McNamee/Getty

On Sept. 10, the Food Network star interviewed the former Vice President's wife Dr. Jill Biden for Cocktails and Conversation, an online fundraising event for the campaign.

"I'm not political," Garten told PEOPLE. "I think if you research you'll find I've supported political programs privately but I've never been really public about it—but sometimes you just have to do it."

"As a country, we need to pull this together. We need to stop being divisive and be positive and supportive and collaborative," she added. "[Biden] is a guy who's been in Congress for decades and has a reputation for working across the aisle, and I think that's exactly what we need right now."

Shia LaBeouf

Image zoom

The Tax Collector star stepped out with a face mask that read “BIDEN” in August.

Mariska Hargitay

Image zoom Mariska Hargitay and Joe Biden Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The Law & Order: SVU star showed her support for Biden and his leadership on violence against women policy during the Democratic National Convention.

Hargitay, 56, and her Joyful Heart Foundation — founded in 2004 with an aim of transforming society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, and supporting survivors’ healing — has previously partnered with Biden to combat these issues.

Mindy Kaling

Image zoom

The Mindy Project star has been vocal about her support and enthusiasm over Sen. Kamala Harris being named as Biden’s running mate. "Was there ever more of an exciting day?" the actress wrote on Twitter after the announcement. "For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!!"

She continued, “Thank you @JoeBiden. Let’s do this!⁣”

Maya Rudolph

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television via Getty

After Biden announced that he had chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Twitter users were quick to bring the comedy star's Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live impersonation of Harris back into circulation.

"Oh s---, ruh-roh," Rudolph, 48, told Entertainment Weekly of her response to the news, not long after Biden announced his choice.

Keegan-Michael Key

Image zoom

The comedian first endorsed Biden on "Super Tuesday" in early March, sharing a hilarious video of his “Barry O” impression. Key showed his support once again in a new campaign video about friendship in the age of social distancing and COVID-19, which saw the two playing cards and sharing a meal virtually.

Jim Gaffigan

Image zoom

After his Twitter thread aimed at President Trump went viral during the Republican National Convention, the 54-year-old comedian elaborated on his decision to speak out against Trump.

"Honestly, I feel I had no choice at this point. I think Trump is ruining and possibly has already ruined my country," he explained in a lengthy Facebook post. "... I feel a responsibility to coming generations, my children but selfishly I didn’t want to explain to my grandchildren that I didn’t fight to stop Trump. Maybe they will see that I stood up for decency, rule of law, and equality."

"Maybe by stepping out of my presumed lane I could help inspire [those who are on the fence] to do what they already know is right and consider what they are actually voting for rather than feel they had no other choice than to vote for Trump," he wrote. "Did I make a difference? I don’t know."

Stephen & Ayesha Curry

The NBA star and the cookbook author were joined by their daughters, Riley and Ryan, in a virtual segment for the DNC in which they expressed their support for Biden and discussed politics as a family.

"We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair," Ayesha (whose lifestyle magazine Sweet July is published by PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith Corp.) says in the video.

"And so this election—," she continues, before her husband jumps in: "We’re voting for Joe Biden."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Image zoom DNC2020

As host of the Democratic National Convention, the Veep star shared a number of stories of why she’s voting for Joe Biden.

“A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and I was absolutely terrified,” the actress said. “One of the first people who called me was Joe. His real warmth and kindness on that call, man, I got to say, it made me cry.”

She then joked that Biden’s opponent, incumbent Donald Trump, makes her cry for other reasons.

“Our current president has made me cry too, but it's never had anything to do with his warmth or kindness,” she said. “Joe Biden's empathy is genuine. You can feel it. That's why President Obama asked Joe to head up the Cancer Moonshot. President Obama knows what we all know, Joe Biden understands suffering and loss and sacrifice.”

Cher

Image zoom Cher Mike Marsland/WireImage

The pop icon shared her support for Biden in February in a series of Tweets, calling him a “Good, Wise, Kind Man” and wishing him good luck “Today & Everyday.” She encouraged him not to “Give Up,” writing, “HES A Honest Kind Civil Man.He Has Some amends to Make,But I know him & Belive in him,Even If some ppl think he’s a Lost cause…..I believe Lost Causes are the Ones to fight for.”

Michelle Kwan

The Olympic ice skater is a longtime supporter of Biden, having shared her enthusiasm on Instagram about his decision to enter the presidential race back in April 2019.