2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri

Trump-backed GOP candidates, who’ve expressed doubts about the 2020 election results that sent Joe Biden to the White House, will be on the ballot in November after Tuesday’s primaries

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2022 01:53 PM
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
Photo: Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock; Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Candidates closely aligned with former President Donald Trump and who share his stubborn stance on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden, won Republican primaries in several key states Tuesday.

In Michigan, former Trump administration official John Gibbs defeated Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president in 2021 after his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Gibbs, who Trump appointed to the Department of Housing and Urban Development during his presidency, has said Biden's win in 2020 was "mathematically impossible," according to The Detroit News.

Trump's endorsement of Gibbs helped boost his campaign but he also had help from Democrats, who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV ads to boost their preferred choice to face the party's nominee, Democrat Hillary Scholten, in November, according to The Washington Post.

"I'm very proud of you, John," Trump told Gibbs in a late-night phone call after it was clear he'd defeated Meijer on Tuesday, The Detroit News reported.

Also in Michigan, businesswoman and conservative media personality Tudor Dixon will be the Republican nominee for governor, after defeating four male candidates in the primary. Dixon, who just earned Trump's endorsement on Friday, will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

When a moderator asked candidates during a May debate if they believed Trump won Michigan in the 2020 presidential race, Dixon, 45, raised her hand, even though the former president earned about 154,000 less votes than Biden.

Dixon backed away somewhat from her position on a so-called "stolen" election less than 48 hours after Trump endorsed her, telling Fox News host Bret Baier she was "concerned" about how voting was handled by her state in 2020, according to Detroit Free Press.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Kent Nishimura/instagram

In response to Dixon's victory, Nancy Wang, executive director of Voters Not Politicians — the preeminent voting rights and democracy organization in Michigan — said in a statement: "Tonight we are dismayed to see the GOP celebrate and validate the gubernatorial candidacy of a well-known election denier, who has repeatedly shown she is a danger to our democracy."

In Arizona, state lawmaker and 2020 election denier Mark Finchem won the GOP primary election for secretary of state, a position that can influence how elections are run in the state.

Finchem attended the Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also pushed for Arizona's legislature to overturn the 2020 election results, the AP reports, and claimed that tens of thousands of Arizona falsified ballots helped Biden win the state's electoral votes.

"What happens when the People feel they have been ignored, and Congress refuses to acknowledge rampant fraud," Finchem tweeted Jan. 6, 2021, with a photo of mob of flag-waving Trump supporters outside the Capitol.

Finchem, who has publicly admitted his affiliation with the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, defeated three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state.

Blake Masters, who earned Trump's endorsement in June and said he believed the former president won in 2020, was the victor in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Arizona, defeating former businessman Jim Lamon and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks during his town hall event at Miss Kittys Steak House in Williams, Ariz., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Blake Masters. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

He will face Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, astronaut and husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, in November.

Masters said in a recent NBC News interview that he would have objected to the 2020 presidential election certification on Jan. 6, 2021, had he been a sitting senator at the time. "What [Sen. Josh] Hawley and, I believe, what [Sen. Ted] Cruz did was right," Masters said, referring to two senators who did just that. "I think their constituents had a lot of concerns."

Former state senator David Farnsworth, who said he believes that the devil stole the election from Trump in 2020, defeated Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, one of the Jan. 6 committee's witnesses who testified at a televised Capitol Hill hearing about the former president's unsuccessful pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump called Bowers a "RINO," a favorite insult of the former president that stands for "Republican in name only, in his endorsement of Farnsworth in June.

2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators.
Eric Greitens. Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

In Missouri, Former Gov. Eric Greitens was defeated in the state's U.S. Senate primary Tuesday, losing the Republican nomination to Eric Schmitt, the state's attorney general.

Schmitt and 17 other attorneys general supported a Texas-led lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states Trump lost — Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the suit in December 2020.

Schmitt will face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary, nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir Trudy Busch Valentine, in November.

Trump vaguely endorsed "ERIC" just ahead of the Missouri primary, but in a bizarre twist didn't say whether he meant Greitens, Schmitt or Eric McElroy, all of whom were on the ballot.

Related Articles
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Michigan GOP Primary, Will Now Face Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Dan Cox, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, reacts to his primary win on July 19, 2022 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Voters will choose candidates during the primary for governor and seats in the House of Representatives in the upcoming November election.
Trump-Backed Lawmaker Who Called Mike Pence a 'Traitor' on Jan. 6 Wins GOP Primary for Maryland Governor
Eric Schmitt, Eric Greitens, Eric McElroy
Trump Endorses 'Eric' for Senate Hours Before Missouri GOP Primary — There Are 3 Erics on the Ballot
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix, on . E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million and vowed not to market to young people in the state to settle a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the Arizona attorney general's office that alleged the maker of vaping products illegally targeted youth in its marketing efforts
Arizona Official Says 2020 Election Audit Found Just 1 Dead Voter, Not 282
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
Trump Under Investigation as Attorney General Calls Escalating Jan. 6 Probe 'Most Wide-Ranging' in DOJ History
donald trump
Trump Threatens CNN with Lawsuit for Alleged Defamation in Reporting Former President's 2020 Election 'Lies'
donald trump
RNC Tells Trump It Will Stop Covering His Legal Bills if He Announces White House Run Too Soon: Report
Trump and Pence
Trump, Pence Give Dueling Speeches in Washington on Future of the Republican Party
Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger; Chris Carr
Victories Stack Up in Georgia for GOP Candidates Who Blocked Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election
Footage Shows Josh Hawley Running From the Capitol Just Hours After Raising His Fist in Solidarity With Trump Supporters
'Fist Pumper to Fleeing Coward': Paper in Josh Hawley's Home State Calls Senator 'Laughingstock' in Op-Ed
Donald Trump arrives to give remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022; Robin Vos, R-Rochester, talks about estimated cost of the statewide recall election
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump, Dr. Oz
Trump Tells Dr. Oz to Declare Victory in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate Primary That's Too Close to Call
Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State appears during a rally in Detroit. New Michigan Secretary of State Benson moved Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, to settle a lawsuit that challenges the state's Republican-drawn legislative and congressional districts, a step that potentially could lead to new maps for the 2020 election.
Michigan Election Official Alleges Trump Wanted Her 'Tried for Treason, Potentially Executed' for 2020 Results
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Mastriano, the front-runner in the Governor's May 17th primary race, held a campaign rally today after receiving a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Mastriano was joined by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on what she is calling her final campaign rally.
2020 Election Denier Wins GOP Primary for Governor in Pa.: 'Everyone … Can Believe Whatever They Want'
JD Vance, donald trump
'Hillbilly Elegy' 's J.D. Vance, Who Changed His Mind on 'Never Trump,' Wins Primary with Help from Trump
tom rice
S.C. Rep. Tom Rice, Who Voted to Impeach Trump in Wake of Jan. 6, Loses Reelection Bid After 5 Terms in Office