The Lineup for the First 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate Has Been Set: See Who's In

Primary season is officially here.

On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee announced the 20 Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified for a spot in the first set of debates, which will be held in Miami on June 26 and 27.

High-profile candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren all made the cut, as well as Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Also in are Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Marianne Williamson, Bill de Blasio, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan, and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

The three candidates who didn’t meet the threshold necessary to qualify were Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton and Wayne Messam. Messam is the mayor of a mid-sized, South Florida city, while Bullock serves as governor of Montana. Moulton is a Marine Corps veteran and represents Massachusetts in Congress.

According to CNN, in order to qualify for the debates, candidates had to either achieve at least 1 percent support in three different polls, or receive campaign donations from 65,000 unique donors, with 200 donors from 20 different states.

The 20 qualifying candidates will be distributed evenly and randomly across the two nights of debates later this month, CNN reported.

The winner of the Democratic presidential primary will go on to face Donald Trump as he campaigns for re-election in 2020.

On Thursday, the president was criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike when he said he’d consider listening to damaging information about his political opponents that came from foreign governments.