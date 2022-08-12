A 2017 Article by 'The Onion' Goes Viral for Joking That a Nuclear Briefcase Is in Mar-a-Lago's Lost and Found

A 2017 article from the satirical media company The Onion is making the rounds five years later, with many saying that the piece — which joked about a nuclear football being found in the Mar-a-Lago lost and found — was fortuitous.

The Onion's story — titled, "Mar-A-Lago Assistant Manager Wondering If Anyone Coming To Collect Nuclear Briefcase From Lost And Found" — joked about the specially outfitted briefcase (used to authorize the use of nuclear weapons) turning up at the former president's Palm Beach resort after he left office.

Meanwhile, real news stories circulating this week offer a similar theme: that FBI agents who executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week were reportedly looking for classified nuclear documents, among other items.

After the former president, 76, announced that the FBI searched his residence at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort on Monday, a source told The Washington Post that the investigation was in regard to sensitive materials, including those pertaining to nuclear weapons.

The specifics of those documents and whether any were recovered remains unknown, although the report emphasized the potential danger of such classified information falling into the wrong hands.

An attorney for the president responded to those reports in a Thursday interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, saying she didn't believe sensitive documents regarding nuclear weapons were being stored at Mar-a-Lago.

"I don't believe there were," she said, until Ingraham pressed her on the issue.

"Do you know for a fact they weren't?" Ingraham asked. "Have you spoken to the president about it?"

"I have not specifically spoken to the president about what nuclear materials may or may not have been in there," Bobb responded.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a brief, last-minute speech Thursday afternoon about the search, announcing that the Department of Justice had filed a motion in a Florida court to unseal the search warrant and property receipt so that the public can see basic details of their search.

"The public's clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing," the motion reads, according to The Washington Post. "That said, the former President should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any 'legitimate privacy interests' or the potential for other 'injury' if these materials are made public."

Trump has indicated that he is in favor of the release of the documents.