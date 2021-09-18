2 of Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom's Kids Test Positive for COVID

Gov. Gavin Newsom, his wife Jennifer, and their other two kids have since tested negative, the office of the governor says

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's children have tested positive for COVID-19, the office of the governor tells PEOPLE.

"Yesterday, two of the Governor's children tested positive for COVID-19," spokesperson Erin Mellon says in a statement.

Newsom, his wife Jennifer, and their other two kids have since tested negative, Mellon's statement says. "The family is following all COVID protocols."

"The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic."

The governor's office did not say which of Newsom's children had tested positive. His four kids range in age from 5 to 12.

The news of his children contracting coronavirus came just two days after Newsom received an overwhelming victory in his recall election.

After weeks of mail-in voting, months of campaigning and a Republican-led push to oust him dating back to 2019, Election Day arrived Tuesday and Newsom emerged the winner with the support of a huge majority.

Of the 68 percent of votes reported so far, Newsom was winning 64 percent to 36.

"No is not the only thing that was expressed tonight," he said after the election was called Tuesday at 8:46 p.m. local time. "We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic."

This is not the first time that the California governor and his family have been directly exposed to COVID-19. In November, he and his family quarantined after three of his kids had been in contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the virus.

The California Highway Patrol provides security to Newsom and his family.

After Newsom learned that they had potentially been exposed, all six were tested for the virus. Those results came back negative, and the family was expected to be tested regularly.

"Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19," Newsom tweeted at the time, following the family's exposure. "Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery."

"Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today," he continued. "However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days."