2 More Vaccinated Texas House Democratic Caucus Members Test Positive for COVID, 5 in Total

Texas Representatives Celia Israel and Trey Martinez Fischer have revealed their positive Coronavirus test results while the three remaining individuals are still unidentified

Five state representatives from Texas have tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C., despite being fully vaccinated prior to leaving Austin.

After a week of political meetings in the nation's capital, the first affected individual revealed their positive test results to the remainder of the group on Friday night.

By Saturday morning, two more representatives had tested positive, including Rep. Celia Israel. Then on Sunday, two additional representatives also tested positive for the Coronavirus, including Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer.

Rep. Israel confirmed her positive test results on Twitter Sunday, just days after her birthday.

"Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. What this highlights is the risk every @TexasHDC member continues to face to defend the state we love and the Texans we represent," she wrote.

Rep. Martinez Fischer further confirmed having COVID-19 himself in a statement on Sunday.

"This morning, I received a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result. I am fully vaccinated, and had tested negative on Friday and Saturday. I am quarantining until I test negative, and I am grateful to be only experiencing extremely mild symptoms," he wrote.

The remaining three representatives have not yet identified themselves, though all five are currently in isolation.

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris' office issued a statement regarding her meeting with the caucus earlier in the week.

"On Tuesday, July 13th, Vice President Harris met with members of the Texas state legislature who are temporarily in Washington, D.C. Earlier today, it was brought to our attention that two of the members at that meeting tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined. The Vice President and her staff are fully vaccinated," the statement from spokeswoman Symone Sanders read.

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers from the Lonestar State flocked to Washington, D.C., on Monday in an effort to stifle Republicans' attempts to pass election reforms that they say would make it increasingly harder to vote.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus boasts 67 members who represent 13,164,294 Texans.