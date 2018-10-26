2 More Suspicious Packages Found in Florida and N.Y.C. Addressed to Corey Booker, James Clapper

Following a series of pipe bombs sent in the mail to various influential Democrats over the course of this week, two more suspicious packages were discovered on Friday morning.

The FBI confirmed one of them was similar in appearance to those previously sent and was addressed to Democratic New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker. It was intercepted in Florida.

The other, the NYPD tells PEOPLE, was discovered at post office facility at 322 W. 52nd street in New York City. The area has since been closed down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. CNN reports that it was addressed to James Clapper at the news network’s office, the former director of national intelligence, who left the role in 2017.

Clapper called into CNN after the news broke, saying, “My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise.”

He continued, “This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind.”

On Wednesday afternoon, explosive devices were intercepted before reaching former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder. A device addressed to former CIA chief John Brennan was delivered to CNN’s New York headquarters and prompted an evacuation. Officials said the devices addressed to Obama, Clinton and CNN appear to have been sent by the same person, The Washington Post reported.

Days earlier, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of liberal philanthropist George Soros.

And on Thursday, the FBI confirmed on Twitter that two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and “similar in appearance” to the others had been intercepted at mail facilities in Delaware. One was found at a postal center in New Castle, the Associated Press reported, and the other at a facility in Wilmington.

California Rep. Maxine Waters and actor Robert De Niro were also sent packages on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, which brings the total to at least 12.

Uncovered packages contained pipe bombs packed with shards of glass, authorities have said. All have been disabled by police without any reported injuries. A manhunt is underway for the sender.

“If you have info that could assist the #FBI’s investigation of suspicious packages, call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or use tips.fbi.gov,” the FBI tweeted on Thursday, adding a photo of one of the packages. “If you observe suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, call 911 or contact local law enforcement immediately.”