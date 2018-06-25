15 Year Old Reported Missing from Texas Immigration Facility After Walking Off Its Premises

A teenage boy has gone missing after walking off the premises of a large migrant shelter in Texas on Saturday, according to the organization that runs the facility.

“As a licensed child care center, if a child attempts to leave any of our facilities, we cannot restrain them. We are not a detention center. We talk to them and try to get them to stay. If they leave the property, we call law enforcement,” Jeff Eller, a spokesperson for Southwest Key Programs, wrote to PEOPLE. “A 15-year-old boy left the Casa Padre child care center in Brownsville yesterday. We called local law enforcement and continue to work with them.”

The New York Times reports that Eller said children have left their shelters for migrant children “from time to time,” but that the percentage who have walked off is less than 1 percent. According to the newspaper, the boy left around 3 p.m. and never returned.

The Times adds that the shelter houses 1,500 boys ranging in age from 10 to 17 years old, making it what CNN reports is the largest migrant children’s center in the U.S.

RELATED: Will Migrant Children Be Reunited with Their Parents? An Immigration Attorney Explains

Sergio Flores/Bloomberg/Getty

A spokesperson with the Administration for Children and Families told CNN that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will not identify unaccompanied children and “will not comment on specific cases.”

Brownsville, Texas, Detective J.J. Treviño the news outlet that police officers were called to the location after the boy ran away.

A source told CNN that the boy crossed the border by himself and had been in the facility for 36 days. The boy is alive, the source added, and called a man who was at first believed to be his father on Sunday to let him know he was going to cross the river and head to Mexico.

The source says it was later learned that the man might not actually be his father, CNN reports. As authorities attempt to figure out their exact relationship, the child is said to be receiving money from the man to travel back to Honduras, according to the source.

RELATED: Lena Dunham, Joshua Jackson & Sia Among Stars Protesting Migrant Crisis in Texas: ‘Together We Rise’

Since May, President Donald Trump‘s “zero tolerance policy” has resulted in 2,342 children being removed from their parents who crossed the Southern border and face prosecution for illegal entry. Amid an international backlash, Trump signed an executive order reversing the position on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. government had reunited 522 migrant children who were separated from adults, adding in a statement outlining the reunification process that the government “knows the location of all children in its custody and is working to reunite them with their families.”

While waiting for the parents to complete their deportation hearings, children will continue to be held in custody. The families will then either be reunited before getting deported or after the parent is released from detention and applies to be the child’s sponsor.

While Trump’s executive order said the government would maintain a “zero tolerance” policy for illegal entry into the country, a senior U.S. official told the Washington Post on Thursday that Border Patrol agents have been told to stop referring parents with children for prosecution.