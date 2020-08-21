13-Year-Old Boy Who Stutters Makes Touching Speech About How Joe Biden Made Him Feel Confident

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire, shared his story of how Joe Biden has helped inspire him over the years.

On Thursday, Harrington gave a heartwarming speech during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, sharing that the Democratic presidential nominee has made him feel more confident about his stutter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his speech, Harrington explained that he previously met Biden, 77, at a campaign event in the state and was later invited by the former vice president to continue their conversation about stuttering, where Biden told him how he has worked to overcome his own stutter.

"Without Joe Biden, I wouldn't be talking to you today," Harrington said in a video that aired during the virtual convention. "A few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire. He told me we were members of the same club: We stutter."

"It’s really amazing to see that someone like me became vice president," he continued. "He told me about a book of poems by Yeats he would read out loud to practice. He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud."

Harrington then noted that he did "the same thing today" to be able to deliver his moving address, flipping around the piece of paper he was reading to show the markings on his speech.

"I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life," he explained. "Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he could do for all of us."

"Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to. Someone who cares. Someone who will make our country and the world feel better," Harrington concluded.

The final night of the DNC also featured appearances from Pete Buttigieg, Steph Curry and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and saw Biden accept the Democratic nomination, where he promised that he "will draw on the best of us" during his speech.

Image zoom Brayden Harrington, Joe Biden Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Harrington's testimonial came during a night filled with many moving speeches and inspirational stories, and the young boy's endorsement of Biden was met with an array of love on social media from those who were touched by his inspiring story.

"Brayden Harrington, the 13-year-old New Hampshire boy with a stutter, is just remarkable. What courage and guts it took him to do this. Good luck, Brayden. You will go far," one user wrote as another added, "This made me cry. Brayden Harrington was great!"

Another Twitter user tweeted, "One of my kids is a stutterer. No matter how much courage you think Brayden Harrington's talk just now took, believe me, it's way more. God bless that kid, and God bless Joe Biden for giving him hope, and a chance to speak."

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, 50, who spoke during the second night of the DNC, offered praise to Harrington — sharing that she also faces challenges with impaired speech after she was shot in the head and nearly killed by a gunman in 2011. "Speaking is hard for me too, Brayden," she wrote. "But as you know, practice and purpose help. Thank you for your courage and for the great speech!"

Image zoom Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night, as he accepted the party's 2020 nomination DNC2020

Biden has been open about his issues with stuttering over the years, notably during a recent CNN town hall back in February, where he offered a personal reflection on how his stutter has affected his life.

"You know, stuttering, when you think about it, it is the only handicap that people still laugh about. That [they] still humiliate people about. And they don't even mean to," Biden said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' First Joint Interview: 'Audacity' of Partnering & Their 'Modern Family' Values

He added that he didn't receive professional help for his stutter but practiced in the mirror for hours at a time, reciting poetry written by Irish poets like William Butler Yeats, as Harrington mentioned in his speech.