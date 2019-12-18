Politics

Trump Live-Tweets His Own Impeachment: 'An Assault on the Republican Party!'

The president published an explosive tweet on Wednesday, one day after he sent a furious six-page letter to Congress
Katie Couric Praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘Grace,' as Justice Says 'Young People Are My Hope' at New York Gala

Ruth Bader Ginsburg accepted the 2019 Berggruen Prize for philosophy and culture and spoke candidly about President Donald Trump's impeachment
President Donald Trump Blasts Nancy Pelosi in Dramatic Open Letter Ahead of Impeachment Vote

"You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!" President Trump wrote
As 750 Historians Call for Trump's Impeachment, He 'Protests' the Whole Thing with Letter of His Own

A successful vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump is expected this week
Kennedy Family Organization Honors J.K. Rowling and Nancy Pelosi — with a Cameo by Barack Obama

With impeachment looming for President Donald Trump, Pelosi was at the center of the spotlight
Obama Says Women are 'Indisputably Better' Leaders Than Men — and Old Men Should Get Out of the Way

"I'm absolutely confident," he said, "that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything"
New Batman Comic Shows the Joker Trying to Get Donald Trump Re-elected as Part of His Evil Plan

Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway's Marriage Gets SNL Spoof Treatment After Trump Feuded with Her Husband

Jill Biden Says Donald Trump Is 'Afraid to Run Against' Her Husband Joe Biden

Megyn Kelly Recalls 'Scary' Time She Became a Target After Asking Trump About His Treatment of Women

Trump Campaign Bizarrely Edits His Head Onto Greta Thunberg's Body on Her TIME Cover

Melania Trump's Rep Speaks Out After President Mocked a Teenager on Twitter: They 'Communicate Differently'

The Story Behind Michelle Obama (and Ellen!) Surprising an Elementary School in D.C. with Gifts & $100K

Greta Thunberg's Subtle Clap-Back After Donald Trump Mocked Her Again on Twitter: 'Currently Chilling'

Look Back at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Through the Years

Donald Trump Is Strengthening the Government's Definition of Anti-Semitism — as Critics Decry 'Hypocrisy'

Twitter Jeers After Trump Campaign Video Turns Him Into Marvel Supervillain Thanos: 'Great Meme, Idiots'

Lindsay Arnold Says She and Sean Spicer 'Did Not Chat Politics' on DWTS, 'Got Along Very Well'

Meet the Vietnamese 11th Grader Whose Hours-Long School Commute Reminded Michelle Obama of Herself: 'I'm Just Like You'

All of the Ways a President — Including Donald Trump — Can Be Removed from Office

Caroline Kennedy Christens Ship Dedicated to Dad JFK While Joined by Daughters & Husband

Ex-Spy Behind Notorious Trump Dossier and Pee Tape Allegation Was 'Friendly' with Ivanka: Reports

Florida Man Allegedly Shoved Woman to the Ground After Dispute over Trump Impeachment Hearings

Michelle Obama Talks Bond with George W. Bush After Controversy Over Him Sitting with Ellen: 'Our Values Are the Same'

Trump Faces 2 Articles of Impeachment in Ukraine Scandal, Becoming 4th President Ever to Risk Removal

Malia Obama Helped Drop Sister Sasha Off at College — Where She Has Roommates!

Former President George H.W. Bush's Grandson Pierce Bush Is Running for Congress in Texas

California Nativity Scene Portraying Jesus, Mary and Joseph as Caged Refugees Goes Viral

34-Year-Old Sanna Marin of Finland Becomes the World's Youngest Prime Minister

Inside Michelle Obama & Julia Roberts' Emotional Day with Vietnamese Schoolgirls: 'I Will Never Recover'

Former California Rep. Katie Hill Says She Considered Suicide Following Nude Leaks, Resignation

Michelle Obama Talks 'Surreal' Trump Impeachment Hearings but Says, 'We Have Seen Worse Times'

New Book Says It Reveals the Real Melania Trump as White House Bites Back After Cooperating with Reporter

Jennifer Beals Says 'We Need a Radical Change' to Help the Environment

Harrowing Video Shows 16-Year-Old Boy's Last Moments Before Dying from the Flu While in Custody

Joe Biden Calls Man a 'Damn Liar' for Repeating Baseless Theories About His Son and Ukraine

What Michelle Obama Loved in 2019 (Toy Story!), What She Binged and What Surprising Skill She Learned

Michelle Obama Is Relishing Her Alone Time with Barack: We're 'Remembering What Brought Us Together'

