Police Reveal Names of 16 People Killed in Manitoba Bus Crash: 'Hearts are Broken'

Authorities have shared the names of the 16 people killed in a tragic bus crash last week.

On Thursday, officers and family members shared the names and photos of the crash's victims via a press conference, according to a report from the Associated Press — just a week after the bus full of mostly seniors crashed with a semi-truck on a highway intersection in Carberry, Manitoba, in Canada.

“We lost 16 people who were mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, whose decades of contributions helped make this community what it is,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Jeff Asmundson said at the press conference, which took place Credit Union Place in Dauphin, Manitoba.

"And 9 more remain in hospital with serious injuries being tended to by dedicated health care professionals," he continued in the statement, which was later shared on the RCMP website.

"Hearts are broken, families are grieving, a community is feeling immeasurable loss. The communities of Carberry and Dauphin will be forever connected," Supt. Asmundson said.

All victims were between the ages of 68 and 88, and their names were: 81-year-old Louis Bretecher, 82-year-old Margaret Furkalo, 83-year-old Vangie Gilchrist, 81-year-old Ann Hill, Helen Kufley, 88, Arlene Lindquist, 68, Dianne Medwid, 70, Nettie Nakonechny, 87, Shirley Novalkowski, 76, Frank Perzylo, 82, Rose Perzylo, 80, Jean Rosenkranz, 82, Donna Showdra, 79, Lillian Stobbe, 73, Patsy Zamrykut, 88, and 87-year-old Claudia Zurba.

The crash site in Manitoba where 16 people were killed last week. NIRMESH VADERA/AFP via Getty Images

According to a report from CBC, loved ones of those who died took turns to place a photograph of the victim they knew on a display at the news conference.

Some of the families released statements about their loved ones on Thursday — which were read by the RCMP — including the family of Kufley, one of the eldest passengers who died in the crash.

"We are heartbroken and numb by this tragedy and the loss of our vibrant mother, Baba and Great Baba. She was and always will be the cornerstone of our family, the one we always went to for advice and wisdom, and we will miss her terribly," a statement from the family of Kufley reads, per the AP.

"Thank you to all the first responders for their incredible work and the city of Dauphin for their caring."

The "mass casualty collision" took place as the bus of 25 people was headed from the Dauphin area to a casino. The bus collided with a semi-truck, at the Highway 1 and Highway 5 intersection, Rob Hill, the commanding officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police division in Manitoba said in a press conference posted by APTN news. Police also said that dashcam footage shows the bus cross the Trans-Canada Highway into the path of the truck.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, shared his condolences on Twitter last week, writing "The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts."

"I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling — but Canadians are here for you," he continued.

BBC noted that air ambulances assisted in the crash, as eyewitness Nirmesh Vadera told the AP that he saw a truck with a "smashed engine" on the highway and "the bus was on fire in the grass on the side of the road." First responders were "trying to get people out of the burning vehicle," he added.

Supt. Asmundson shared in his statement on Thursday that "people came from all over to assist," and that he had "been there with the families, on that first day," last week as they "awaited news on their loved one and having no idea what to expect."

"Officers at the Dauphin Detachment and Major Crime Services came in after their shifts to answer the phones, even though they couldn't tell people what they wanted to hear – where their loved ones were," he added.

"We knew it was important that there was a voice on the end of the phone when those families called us. The impact of this loss will be felt for a long time to come."