Police Searching for Suspect in High School Football Game Shooting That Left a 16-Year-Old Dead

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who's wanted for murder after a shooting at a high school football game in Louisiana that left a 16-year-old boy dead, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Police allege that Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II is involved in the shooting that also injured a 28-year-old woman on Friday in Port Allen. Jackson is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. during the game between Port Allen High School and Brusly High School, police said. Sheriff’s deputies located the two victims. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The woman was shot in the arm, The Advocate reported.

“This is an active investigation and investigators are working diligently, following all leads, leaving no stone unturned,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in West Baton Rouge Parish.

“Moving forward, we will continue to work closely with the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board to ensure a safe environment inside the school, as well as outside of school hours.”

Jackson was identified as a suspect Sunday. Local outlets, including WAFB and WBRZ identified the victim as Ja’Kobe Queen, a student at Brusly High School.

Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting that took place at the Port Allen High/Brusly High football game on Friday night,” said the West Baton Rouge School Board in a public statement. “Our first priorities at this time are to assist the family of the student who died, and all our students, and to assist the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in its investigation.

The game was the 52nd Sugar Cane Classic, a traditional matchup between the two high schools, according to The Advocate, which also reported that the game was called off with both teams tied at 13.

As a result of the shooting, security will be increased in the parish’s schools, the school board said, as well as support resources for students. Both Brusly and Port Allen high schools are part of the same school district.

“We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers,” Superintendent Chandler Smith said in a statement. “We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people’s lives.”

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-343-9234.

