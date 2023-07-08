Murder Suspect Escapes Prison Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture for Weeks

Police are searching for a “dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison on Friday.

The Jamestown Police Department in New York announced on social media on Friday that officials discovered that Michael Charles Burham, 34, had escaped from the Warren County Prison in northern Pennsylvania and was on the loose.

Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter said at a press conference that Burham, who was being held on arson and burglary charges, was last seen around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday wearing an orange/white striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket and Crocs shoes, per ABC News.

Stelter said Burham had made his escape in the recreational yard by “elevating himself” on top of exercise equipment in order to reach the metal-grated roof before lowering himself to the ground using bed sheets tied together. He then fled the prison on foot.

Following his escape, federal, state and local agencies launched a search using motorized vehicles and K-9 units on the ground as well as aerial resources including drones and aircraft, per Jamestown Police.

“[Burham] is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” the department said in a release.

In a follow-up post on Facebook, the City of Warren Police Department said that the search for Burham has been expanded throughout the county and into areas of New York, with the Pennsylvania State Police assuming incident command due to geographical jurisdictions.

Burham was initially wanted on charges of rape and unlawful imprisonment of a woman for an incident in Jamestown, N.Y., on March 13, per WSOC-TV. A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 27.

While police were searching for him, he reportedly also kidnapped an elderly couple at gunpoint in Sheffield, Pa., and drove them to North Charleston, S.C., which resulted in carjacking and kidnapping charges.

He led police on a multistate manhunt until he was eventually captured in South Carolina on May 24 after a resident spotted him in their backyard, the outlet reported.

He is also a suspect in the murder and rape case of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, which occurred on May 11 in Jamestown, N.Y., per ABC News. He had previously been a person of interest in the case.

Police said that if spotted Burham should not be approached and people should instead call 911.

